Modoc County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected in the afternoons and evenings this weekend .Southerly flow will continue to bring moisture into the area this weekend. The heat and moisture will combine to support isolated to scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and evening this weekend. With critically dry fuels in these areas, numerous fire starts are likely. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 620 281...284 AND 285 * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected areas: In Northern CA Fire Weather Zones...281...284 285 including the communities of Tennant, Yreka and Alturas. In Southwest OR...portions of Fire Weather Zone 620 to include the communities of Grants Pass and Cave Junction. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

alerts.weather.gov

