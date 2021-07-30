Cancel
Lake County, OR

Red Flag Warning issued for South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties Scattered thunderstorms have ended this evening, except in FWZ624 Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon and evening .Southerly flow will continue to bring moisture into the area. The heat and moisture will combine to support isolated to scattered thunderstorms this evening in FWZ 624 and again Friday afternoon into the evening over a wider area. With critically dry fuels in these areas, numerous fire starts are likely. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 625 IN OREGON AND FIRE WEATHER ZONES 281, 284, AND 285 IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA * Impacts: Lightning on dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall with storms, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones...281...284...285. In South Central OR Fire Zone....625. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph, except gusty and shifting winds are likely in and near thunderstorms. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

