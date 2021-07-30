Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley, Siskiyou Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley; Siskiyou Mountains; Southern Oregon Cascades; Umpqua National Forest Scattered thunderstorms have ended this evening, except in FWZ624 Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon and evening .Southerly flow will continue to bring moisture into the area. The heat and moisture will combine to support isolated to scattered thunderstorms this evening in FWZ 624 and again Friday afternoon into the evening over a wider area. With critically dry fuels in these areas, numerous fire starts are likely. RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617, 621, 622, AND 623 IN OREGON AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280 IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617, 621, 622, AND 623 IN OREGON AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280 IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. * Impacts: lightning on dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts fRIDAY. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall with storms, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....280. In Southwest OR Fire Zones...617...621...622...623. * Wind: Southwest to west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph, except stronger gusty and shifting winds are likely in and near thunderstorms. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.