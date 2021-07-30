Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Scattered thunderstorms have ended this evening, except in FWZ624 Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon and evening .Southerly flow will continue to bring moisture into the area. The heat and moisture will combine to support isolated to scattered thunderstorms this evening in FWZ 624 and again Friday afternoon into the evening over a wider area. With critically dry fuels in these areas, numerous fire starts are likely. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 IN OREGON RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 IN OREGON * Impacts: Lightning on dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall with storms, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: - The remainder of this evening: Isolated to scattered lightning is expected across the northern portion of the Upper Klamath Lake area to Modoc Point and Chiloquin northward. - All of FWZ 624 is in the Red Flag Warning area for Friday afternoon and evening. * Wind: Southwest to west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph, except stronger gusty, shifting winds are likely in and near thunderstorms. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD