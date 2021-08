If there’s a Mariners-style win this year, non-chaos division, it’s probably this: strong starting pitching holds the opposing team down enough for the offense to slowly stack a few runs on the board, either by scraping some runs off a starter or pouncing on the soft underbelly of another team’s bullpen, and then the bullpen comes in and closes the door. The majority of the heavy offensive lifting is done by the first three batters, who drag the rest of the lineup along behind them, with the bottom of the lineup occasionally punishing a mistake pitch for a solo homer.