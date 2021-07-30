Cancel
Public Health

Businesses weigh indoor mask rules amid new CDC guidance

KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses are weighing whether to revisit COVID-19 precautions on the heels of federal guidance that encourages indoor masking for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Shaul Turner reports.

kdvr.com

Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
MIX 108

Target Stores Update Mask Policies Amid COVID-19 Spike

Target is making a change to their current COVID-19 policy as the country sees an uptick in COVID-19 Delta variant cases. Target implemented COVID-19 policies when it first started to emerged back in early 2020. At first, they began by limiting the number of customers allowed in store at one time. They also changed their hours and had special shopping hours for those who were vulnerable or immunocompromised.
Public Healthwpde.com

LIST: Stores changing mask policies due to new CDC guidelines

(WPDE) — Due to the delta variance surging, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people vaccinated against COVID-19 start wearing masks indoors again in areas with substantial or high transmission. Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the...
Chicago, ILnny360.com

Businesses weigh asking customers to put masks back on in light of new CDC guidelines. ‘For most people, this is a huge step backward’

CHICAGO — At least one grocer didn’t wait for updated recommendations from health officials to require customers — vaccinated or not — to mask up again while shopping. Green Grocer Chicago owner Dileep Gangolli brought back the store’s mask requirement about two weeks ago as COVID-19 cases began to rise. After looking at the area’s vaccination rate, Gangolli said he worried the risk of a customer or employee contracting the virus was too great.
Nassau County, NYabc7ny.com

Vaccination efforts increase in Nassau County amid CDC's new mask guidance

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- There's a new push to get every eligible student age 12 and up vaccinated before the new school year on Long Island. As the vaccination efforts increase for Nassau County students, the CDC director suggested Tuesday that it may not be enough and in rare instances, vaccinated people can still get breakthrough infections and spread the Delta variant.
Henry County, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Schools weigh options over mask mandates after CDC changes guidance

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia's COVID-19 numbers are creeping up once again. On Tuesday, the average positivity rate hit 8.9%, which is up 2% from just one month ago. Public health officials want that number to stay below 5% to slow the spread of the virus. Those numbers made the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all students and staff wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Public Healthmediaite.com

CDC Director Announces New Mask Guidance: Fully Vaccinated People Should ‘Wear Masks in Public, Indoor Settings’ in Areas With ‘High Transmission’

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky officially announced new mask guidance for vaccinated Americans on Tuesday. With the spread of the Delta variant causing covid-19 cases to rise across the country, Walensky said, “In areas with substantial and high transmission, CDC recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public, indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant and protect others.”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Mixed Reactions In Philadelphia After CDC Reverses Indoor Mask Guidance Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance on wearing masks indoors on Tuesday. This affects anyone who is fully vaccinated. Reaction to the announcement in Philadelphia is mixed. Eyewitness News was out talking to people all day. Some agree, saying they would rather be safe than sorry. Others say vaccinations should be enough to keep them protected. “All of these people who won’t cooperate are trouble,” Marie Cianciaruloim said. “This is why this thing, we’ll never get rid of it.” Masked up and making their message loud and clear. “Put it on...

