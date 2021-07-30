If more people were COVID-vaccinated, we wouldn't be talking masks again

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- With variants on the rise and the continued need for vaccinations, a new global survey of physicians finds that many doctors believe that they may be the key to boosting vaccination rates as they are an important source of information, comfort, and reassurance for COVID-19 vaccine-reluctant patients. In Sermo’s most recent COVID-19 Real Time Barometer survey, nearly 70% of physicians said that if they could administer the vaccine to reluctant patients themselves, they believe patients would feel more comfortable about getting vaccinated. Additionally, nearly half of physicians surveyed said that their ability to discuss the benefits of vaccination and answer patient’s questions during appointments could help increase patients’ willingness to get vaccinated.