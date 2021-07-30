Cancel
Businesses weigh indoor mask rules amid new CDC guidance

By Shaul Turner
KDVR.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — Businesses are weighing whether to revisit COVID-19 precautions on the heels of federal guidance that encourages indoor masking for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidance, President Joe Biden announced that the country’s more than 2 million...

