A holdover fire burned in the scar of the Archie Creek Fire off Highway 138E, on Thursday. Kyle Reed of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said an engine crew hiked into the one-acre fire, near milepost 29. The slow-moving fire was burning in heavy fuels that remained on the landscape after last summer’s Archie Creek Fire, including stumps, and downed logs. Reed said DFPA’s helicopter was dispatched to the incident and was used to cool the perimeter of the fire, in addition to several jackpots of fuel that were burning within the interior of the fire.