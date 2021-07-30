Ray E. Malone, Sr. "Mouse"

Ray E. Malone, Sr., 81 of Falling Waters, WV passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 peacefully at his daughter’s home. Ray was born in 1940 in Winchester, VA to the late William Harrison and Grace Virginia (Clark) Malone. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1958 and served in the United States Army. Ray worked and retired in 2001 as a security guard for Giant Food and grew up attending Calvary Church of the Brethren. Ray was known for playing in various pool leagues in Hagerstown: Sunset, Starlight and Delmar pool halls. He was also a talented ping pong player. He was a fan of Elvis Presley and collected coins, starting when he was a boy. Ray was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins fan and past member of the Williamsport Moose Lodge.