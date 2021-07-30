Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Letter to the editor: More remote work, less meat could slow global warming

Winchester Star
 5 days ago

More remote work, less meat could slow global warming. As global warming creates hazardous weather conditions around a world that has not yet recovered from the Covid pandemic, there are a few things we can do right now to make things better. This is a time when businesses and organizations should consider permanent policy changes to reduce unnecessary travel and carbon emissions.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Commuting#Meat Products#Chickens#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Global Warming
Related
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Devastation of global warming (letter)

Extreme temperatures this June in the usually temperate Pacific Northwest and western Canada melted power cables, buckled roads, caused rolling blackouts when the power grid was unable to cope with unprecedented air conditioning demand and overwhelmed hospitals with cases of heat-related illnesses that created a 195% uptick in sudden deaths in that part of Canada, according to news reports.
EnvironmentJournal Gazette and Times Courier

LETTER: People top cause of global warming

What if I told you that the green new deal will eventually kill us all. The power needed will make people starve. Would you stop and listen or keep passing by? Each one of the big windmills uses 1 acre of land which feeds 4 to 6 people a year. Now imagine looking out and seeing 20,000 of them. You just made 80,000 to 120,000 people starve. Now take a solar farm that uses 20,000 acres you just did the same thing, 80,000 to 120,000 people starve. When in today's society if your not green you're a bad person but at least they are not killing people by going green. When are people going to wake up and say we have had enough of this? What if I said that people are the number one cause of global warming? The more people on earth releases more carbon dioxide then anything else. Do you think politicians care about you. They don't. The only thing they care about is themselves and how much money they are getting from you or someone else who will pay more. I think politicians should not be allowed book deals or be able to buy stocks and their salaries should be closer to that as a garbage man's, because all they do is talk garbage and lie.
Environmentyaleclimateconnections.org

1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius of additional global warming: Does it make a difference?

Remember these: Severe heat waves in U.S. Pacific Northwest and in British Columbia and Siberia;. And this: Historic flooding in Germany and other parts of Western Europe;. These too: Oregon, California, Montana, and other parts of the West experiencing seering wildfires;. And this: New York City, Philadelphia, and the Nation’s...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Humanity Should Tackle Global Warming By Building Houses into the Earth

Global warming is a major threat, and humanity needs new ideas to tackle it. Or perhaps it should draw some inspiration from the past. Global warming usually means human-induced warming of the Earth’s system. Climate change can mean both natural and anthropogenic change. According to a new article from InterestingEngineering.com, Earth houses that were built between the ‘70s and ‘80s for the gas crisis could represent the perfect option for tackling global warming nowadays. Earth houses are those residents whose roofs rise only a little above the surrounding ground.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Scientists Declare Climate Emergency: Earth’s Vital Signs Worsen Amid Business-As-Usual on Climate Change

Scientists reaffirm 2019 climate emergency declaration and again call for transformative change based on updated trends. In 2019, a coalition of more than 11,000 scientists from across the globe declared a climate emergency and established a set of vital signs for the Earth in order to measure effective climate action. Now, twenty months later, a new study published on July 28, 2021, in BioScience finds that those vital signs reflect the consequences of unrelenting “business-as-usual” on climate change.
Healththeintelligencer.com

Preventive Medicine: Why less meat is more

How much meat should you eat? Unless you already eat none, then, less. That answer is rooted in data from three distinct domains. The first — my career-long focus — is the direct effects of dietary patterns on human health, arguably the most contentious of the three. The second is how the routine comestion of nearly 8 billion hungry Homo sapiens impacts the environment and climate and, ultimately, the habitability of this planet by our kind of animal. The third is how we treat fellow creatures with the same fundamental sensibilities if not of ourselves — and that is debatable — then certainly of the family dog.
CarsNorristown Times Herald

Study: Electric is Better than Fossil Fuels

A new study from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), a worldwide nonprofit research group, analyzes the life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions of passenger cars to determine the climate impact of electric vehicles (EVs) versus internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. A vehicle's life cycle begins with gathering raw materials for production and ends when taken out of service.
Lebanon-Express

Earth's energy budget is out of balance – here's how it's warming the climate

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) You probably remember your grade school science teachers explaining that energy can neither be created nor destroyed. That’s a fundamental property of the universe. Energy can be transformed, however. When the Sun’s...
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Bezos can help fight global warming. The question is: Will he?

After his recent ego trip to the edge of space, Jeff Bezos said this about our atmosphere: “When you get up above it, what you see is, it’s actually incredibly thin. It’s this tiny, little fragile thing, and as we move about the planet, we’re damaging it. That’s very profound — it’s one thing to recognize that intellectually. It’s another thing to actually see with your eyes how fragile it really is.”
EconomyGreenBiz

Today, measuring company carbon emissions is about doing your best

Measurement feels like it should be an exact science, with imputative results and no guesswork. But in the world of carbon emissions, we just aren’t there yet. At least that’s what I took away from the sessions about carbon measurement at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE Net Zero conference last week. While tools including the Greenhouse Gas Protocol by the World Resources Institute (WRI), disclosure organizations such as CDP and goal frameworks such as the one set by the Science-Based Targets Initiative are helping companies move in the right direction, the process of measuring emissions at a corporate level is still half art and half science, according to the experts and practitioners speaking during the event.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

We can predict the effects of climate change by the salt in our oceans

Extremely wet or dry weather is likely to becoming more common as climate change intensifies. Roughly every 1°C temperature rise increases the amount of moisture the atmosphere can store by 7%, making greater rainfall extremes likely. A new research technique uses the salinity of the ocean at its surface to...
EconomyBakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: American Jobs Plan will work

Regarding “Use less fossil fuel by using less energy” (July 19): Asking people to sacrifice is not the answer. We’ve been telling people for decades to turn down their thermostats in winter, turn their air conditioning in summer, drive less, etc. Now studies unanimously agree than individual efforts to fight global warning will never be even close to what we’d need to make real emissions cuts.
AgricultureGreenBiz

Why food production is as dangerous for the planet as fossil fuels

The loss of biodiversity and natural habitats is becoming a major risk for companies. As climate breakdown and forest loss feed off one another, they increase the likelihood of natural disasters and the unleashing of zoonotic diseases such as COVID-19. Businesses everywhere are increasingly vulnerable. The much awaited Taskforce on...
Food & Drinksecomagazine.com

Seaweed, the Carbon Negative Fuel, Food, and Supplement

Although seaweed has been a staple piece of Asian cuisine for millennia, it has only begun to attract attention from the rest of the world, though not for its culinary appeal. Recent studies have revealed an array of environmentally sustainable opportunities that seaweed can provide beyond solely being an exotic food source. Scientist, governmental institutions, and multinational corporations have shown genuine interest through yearly increases in investment within the aquaculture industry as seaweed is proving to be one of the few products that can give more to the environment than it takes.
Environmentearth.com

Earth's vital signs worsen as the world resumes "business as usual"

Just over 20 months ago, a coalition of scientists at Oregon State University declared a global climate emergency and established Earth’s vital signs. Now, the team states that the updated vital signs largely reflect the consequences of unrelenting business as usual. A recently published paper led by OSU’s William Ripple...
AgricultureKokomo Perspective

'Carbon farming' needs consideration

Editor's note: Several agricultural economists at Purdue University recently published a paper on the opportunities and challenges associated with sequestering carbon in soils, and questions farmers have about carbon-credit markets. This is the first of a two-part article on the subject. The second article will address practices that sequester carbon as well as questions such as how farmers will be paid, contractual obligations and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy