Olivia Guidry was a 24-year-old nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital with dreams of becoming a doctor. She died earlier this month, after testing positive for COVID-19. Guidry’s story went viral on social media. Hospital officials have not confirmed whether COVID-19 contributed to her death, though they have said an autopsy would be performed. But her case has nevertheless become a warning bell and a microcosm of this new, preventable wave of the pandemic in the U.S.