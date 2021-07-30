Beaudoin, NCL reach championship round

Buy Now Photos from the NCL vs. RCP Legion game on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Cromwell High School. NCL was up 6-3 when the game was halted in the top of the seventh due to lightning, and will resume today. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

MERIDEN — Sam Beaudoin kept an eye to the sky and his eyes on the prize Thursday.

The NCL U-19 American Legion baseball team’s pitcher wasn’t sure rain would play a factor in the winners bracket final of the Northeast Regional qualifier. The 16-year-old from Suffield knew, though, he needed to be focused regardless.

“I was actually at the beach all day so I was just waiting on the weather,” Beaudoin said. “I had a long drive here. I thought we’d be able to play today. Coach told us to show up and be ready. We did that.”

Beaudoin fired a five-hitter as No. 7 NCL advanced to the qualifier’s championship round with an impressive 7-2 victory over fifth-seeded Meriden at Legion Field.

“Sam’s been fortunate that he’s around older guys who can kind of mentor him and give him a path to follow,” NCL coach Ariel Rosario said. “These guys are fearless and that’s rubbed off on Sam. He’s poised and talented and he can only get better.”

NCL — which is comprised of players from Windsor Locks, Windsor, Suffield, and Bloomfield — will take on No. 8 Greenwich today at 7 p.m. at Muzzy Field in Bristol. Meriden and No. 4 Fairfield will play an elimination game at 4 p.m.

If NCL beats Greenwich, it will play the Meriden-Fairfield winner at Muzzy Field Saturday at 1 p.m. and have two chances to clinch a spot in the Northeast Regional set for Fitton Field in Worcester, Massachusetts starting Wednesday. If NCL loses to Greenwich leaving three teams with one loss, Greenwich will face the Meriden-Fairfield winner at 1 p.m. with NCL taking on that survivor in a winner-take-all match at 4 p.m.

Ryan Barthel is expected to start on the mound for NCL today.

“We have our rotation set, so nothing changes,” Rosario said. “We’re going to stay aggressive swinging the bats. We’ll pitch to contact and play defense. That’s been our formula. Why change it?”

Beaudoin walked three, hit a batter, and struck out five in his complete-game effort.

The right-hander emerged as a starter for Suffield High during the second half of the spring. His best effort may have been in the Class M tournament second round against Northwestern when he limited the Highlanders to five hits in a tough-luck 2-1 loss. Northwestern went on to play East Catholic for the Class M title.

He opened NCL’s postseason with a one-hitter in a 1-0 elimination-game win over Norwich Saturday.

“We had a little break during our high school season and I worked with our coach in the gym,” Beaudoin said. “I did a lot of arm stuff, a lot of drills. I’ve always had velocity and I focused on throwing strikes.

“Tonight, my slider was working well, catching the inside corner. The umpire liked it low so that’s where I kept it. Then it was all fastballs.”

NCL opened the scoring in the second inning on Barthel’s RBI single and doubled the lead in the third on Tyler Ruff’s double. After Beaudoin got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam with the lead in the Meriden third, NCL answered with three in the fourth, including RBI singles by Barthel and Julian Rivera, to make it 5-1.

Meriden scored in the fifth but NCL tacked on unearned runs in the sixth and seventh. With two on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Beaudoin was four pitches away from the Legion’s 105-pitch limit. He blew three fastballs — maybe the hardest pitches he threw — past Brad Brazel to end it.

“I don’t know about that,” Beaudoin said with a laugh. “I do know as the game goes on my velocity goes up.”

Erik Romero and Ben Tillotson each had two hits and scored twice for NCL, joining Barthel and Ruff in the multiple-hit parade. Third baseman Claudio Santaniello and right fielder Isaac Rosario made outstanding plays defensively to aid Beaudoin.

NCL needed to win its last five regular season games to reach the qualifier. It will need one win on Saturday to advance to the regional.

“We’ve had a goal in mind since the season started,” coach Rosario said. “We lost to RCP in the state championship in the COVID-shortened season last year. These guys are playing with a chip on their shoulder. They remember the pain of that loss. They don’t want that to happen again.”

Northeast Regional qualifier

THURSDAY

Fairfield 4, RCP 2

(RCP eliminated)

Greenwich 5, Wallingford 1

(Wallingford eliminated)

NCL 7, Meriden 2

TODAY

(at Muzzy Field, Bristol)

Game 12: Fairfield vs. Meriden, 4 p.m.

Game 13: NCL vs. Greenwich, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

(at Muzzy Field, Bristol)

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. NCL, if necessary, 4 p.m.

Tournament champion advances to Northeast Regional to be held at Fitton Field in Worcester, Massachusetts, starting Wednesday.