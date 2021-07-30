Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Managing trauma during the pandemic

By Shawndrea Thomas
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R25B6_0bCLQvbk00

Experts say there has been an increase in trauma related incidents and for some the pandemic made some situations worse. Bill Owenby with CODAC has been treating patients with trauma for years and he says these days you should pay attention to the signs like a change in diet, increased health problems, new or extreme drug use and irritability.

"We’ve been seeing a lot of isolated traumas, there are a lot of people having difficulties. There’s a lot of the grief and trauma. They’re running into situations that they’ve never run into before with family members, friends, colleagues who are becoming ill and some have even passed as a result of the last year and half due to COVID,” Owenby said.

Owenby says the pandemic hasn’t made the recovery process any easier especially for strained relationships. Handling grief and loss from a distance can be hard for some to process .

“We’ve also seen an increase in a lot of interpersonal violence, domestic violence. Whether people are going into work, or they have lost their job positions. They are home alone more and together and it's causing a lot more conflict,” Owenby said.

According to Qwenby most patients average between 10 to 15 treatments or visits to get their lives back. He also says new research from the Lancent Psychiatry Journal shows that COVID can have lingering effects on the mind.

“People who tested positive for COVID, they had almost twice the rate of developing a mental health disorder. Whether that be anxiety, depression or even insomnia,” Owenby said.

The treatment process can include everything from medication management to employment and therapy.

"We can do things like our group treatment programs one on one therapy even specialized approaches like cognitive processing,” Owenby said.

LINKS TO CODAC--

https://www.codac.org/womens-services/therapy-and-support/ [codac.org]

https://www.codac.org/mens-services/therapy-support/ [codac.org]

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Domestic Violence#Depression#Psychiatry#Codac#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These depression drugs may lead to higher death risk

In a new study published PLOS ONE, researchers found an increased death risk in adults with depression who initiated augmentation with newer antipsychotic medications compared to a control group that initiated augmentation with a second antidepressant. The study is from Rutgers and Columbia University. One author is Tobias Gerhard. Although...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

People in Wales experiencing severe mental health issues doubled during pandemic

COVID-19 has exacerbated existing mental health inequalities for people in Wales, according to a new report from Cardiff University. The analysis, conducted by academics at the Wales Governance Center, reveals the share of people experiencing severe mental health issues increased from 11.7% during the period immediately before the pandemic to 28.1% by April 2020.
Mental HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Many older people have worse depression, anxiety during the pandemic

In a new study from Michigan Medicine, researchers found many people report worse depression, anxiety, sleep and overall mental health in the past year. Certain groups – those 50 to 64, women, those with higher levels of education and those who say their physical health is fair or poor – are more likely to have experienced worsened mental health during the first nine months of the pandemic.
Mental HealthDaily Iowan

Opinion | The Ketamine Chronicles — a new hope for depression

Ketamine therapy is a breakthrough treatment in the field of mental health. If you have not been medicated for depression or anxiety, it is incredibly likely that you know someone who has. The Center for Disease Control found over 13.2 percent of Americans aged 18 and over are taking some type of antidepressant. While they work for many people, for many others, these pills simply do not help.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

AI Detects Post-Stroke Depression "Type"

Researchers at Hiroshima University have applied artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning that may improve the mental health care of stroke survivors by detecting a patient’s post-stroke depression (PSD) type, and published their study in Scientific Reports. Strokes have reached epidemic proportions globally. According to the World Stroke Organization, each year...
Public HealthMy Clallam County

Dentists say teeth grinding is surging during COVID-19 pandemic

(NEW YORK) — With the pandemic causing uncertainty, isolation and disruptions in routine, research has continued to show increases in far-reaching physical and mental health problems — and now, dentists are noting that teeth grinding and jaw clenching, known as bruxism, also seem to be on the rise. “Since the...
Mental HealthThrive Global

The State of Mental Health During the Pandemic

The initial days of covid and lockdowns have been challenging for everyone at different levels. Situations like isolation, unemployment, childcare, and others threatened people’s mental wellbeing across the globe. It has been more than one and half years to this now. So, what is the current health status of the people? Everyone knows about the debilitating physical health effects of the viral infection and the ensuing higher death rates. But there is still a lack of awareness about the mental health conditions triggered by it.
Public HealthWashington Post

Making professional choices during a pandemic

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. When the Fletcher School announced it was going back to in-person classes this fall, I was overjoyed. Teaching via Zoom was necessary during the depths of the pandemic, but it was also radically inefficient for the kind of classes I teach.
Medical & Biotechnextbigfuture.com

Excess Deaths and Longevity Impact During the Pandemic

Updated estimates indicate that COVID-19 reduced overall 2020 US life expectancy by 1.31 years, from 78.74 years to 77.43 years. The reductions are 3.2 times as large for the Latino population (3.03 years) and twice as large for the Black population (1.90 years) compared with the White population (0.94 years).
Olmsted County, MNKAAL-TV

The importance of numbers during a pandemic

(ABC 6 News) - With the pandemic slowing down worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control is not collecting as much data as it once was, and experts think that could be a problem. Most states, including Minnesota and Iowa, have dashboards online where we can find all kinds of information...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Postpartum depression on the rise during the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Postpartum depression is on the rise among new parents during the pandemic, according to a Harvard study. However, perinatal mood and anxiety disorders have long plagued new parents during pregnancy and the entire year after giving birth, even prior to the health crises. “Depression and anxiety, those can...
Mental HealthForbes

Mental And Physical Health Challenges Will Persist In The Aftermath Of The Pandemic — We’ll Need Tech Tools To Cope

President and CEO of Lucid Lane. Software technology expert and digital health advocate. In America, and much of the developed world, we’re finally starting to turn a corner on this pandemic. Covid-19 cases are down. Vaccinations are up. Emergency rooms are finally starting to fill up with ordinary accidents again. Many people are cautiously starting to resume something like normal life.
Diseases & TreatmentsWBUR

Why Asthma Attacks Declined During The Pandemic

A team of doctors tracking asthma patients has made a surprising discovery about what causes asthma attacks — and it's largely thanks to the pandemic. Scientists started surveying Black and Latino people with the respiratory condition in 2018, hoping to learn more about why those groups have disproportionate rates of severe asthma.
Mental HealthMacomb Daily

Health experts warn of increase in PTSD as pandemic eases

One of the consequences of going through the COVID-19 pandemic is an emergence of various mental health disorders. Increasingly, there has been a wave of individuals seeking treatment for post traumatic stress disorder because of the traumatic nature of the pandemic. When people hear the term PTSD they often associate...
San Diego, CApacificcollege.edu

Massage Therapy During the Pandemic: Is It Safe?

Living through a pandemic is stressful. The stress relief benefits of a massage are anecdotally well known—and gaining traction in scientific study—but is it still safe to pursue treatment during a pandemic? Massage therapy enthusiasts are understandably worried about the potential for infection. The good news? With proper precautions, it’s still possible to enjoy a safe massage and all the health benefits that accompany it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy