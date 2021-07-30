Cancel
Celebrities

Read All The Lyrics To Billie Eilish's New Album 'Happier Than Ever'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish swept the 2019 Grammy Awards with her heralded debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, and today the teen singer returns with her sophomore record, Happier Than Ever. She crafted the 16-track project alongside her brother FINNEAS in his basement last year. It includes singles like “​my future,” “Lost Cause,” and “Your Power.”

Billie Eilish
Finneas
