Edwards County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards, Wabash by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Edwards; Wabash .Heavy rain associated with thunderstorms have continued to fall over northeast Edwards and western Wabash County since 930 pm CDT. This rain continues to move across this area and will not likely move out until after midnight. The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Western Wabash County in southeastern Illinois * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1058 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albion, Grayville, West Salem, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Bellmont, IL
West Salem, IL
Edwards County, IL
Illinois State
Wabash County, IL
Edwards, IL
Browns, IL
Illinois Cars
