Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Phase 1/2 trial results for Nanocovax, protein subunit SARS-CoV-2 vaccine from Vietnam

By Dr. Liji Thomas, MD, Benedette Cuffari, M.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development and distribution of effective vaccines against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is estimated to have already saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the United States alone. In addition to the...

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Vaccine Trial#Sars#Military Medical Academy#The Pasteur Institute#Gmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Study shows efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant

Researchers in Singapore have conducted a study showing that the messenger RNA- (mRNA) based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are highly effective at protecting against symptomatic and severe disease following infection with the rapidly spreading B.1.617.2 (delta) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Pfizer vaccine and isolation independently associated with reduced household transmission of SARS-CoV-2

With the onset of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), many parts of the world entered a phase of stringent restrictions through non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs). These have ranged from social distancing measures to full-scale lockdowns and, while global vaccination efforts are still underway, have been the order of the day to help mitigate the load on healthcare services straining to care for hundreds of seriously ill patients gasping for oxygen.
WorldNews-Medical.net

Study in France suggests high efficacy of mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

A nationwide case-control study conducted in France has assessed the efficacy of mRNA-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines against original severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and its variants, including B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P1. In real-life pandemic situations, the two-dose regimen of mRNA vaccines has shown equivalent protective efficacy...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Next-generation COVID-19 vaccine provides robust immunity against SARS-CoV-2 in mice

Researchers in Canada have developed an adenoviral vector-based vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that induced robust immune protection against the ancestral strain of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in mice. The potential next-generation vaccine candidate also induced robust immunity against the UK B.1.1.7 (alpha) and South African...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Impaired immune response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination in immunocompromised patients

The development of vaccines that are safe and effective in countering the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is largely considered the only way out of the current pandemic. However, there remain concerns surrounding the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in immunocompromised individuals.
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection enhances effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

A study conducted by researchers in Qatar has found that Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine was more protective against infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) among individuals who had previously been infected with the virus than among those who had not. Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 vaccine reduced the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Potent nasal vaccine protects non-human primates from SARS-CoV-2

A team of US-based scientists has recently demonstrated the efficacy of a live attenuated, recombinant coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine candidate currently under phase I clinical trial as a single-dose intranasal vaccine. In African green monkeys, the vaccine greatly reduced the amount of viral shedding in nasal secretions and prevented...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Rapid and stable mobilization of CD8+ T cells by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine

SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA vaccines1-3 mediate protection from severe disease as early as 10 days post prime vaccination3, when neutralizing antibodies are hardly detectable4-6. Vaccine-induced CD8+ T cells may thus be the main mediators of protection at this early stage7,8. The details of their induction, comparison to natural infection, and association with other arms of vaccine-induced immunity remain, however, incompletely understood. We show on a single epitope level that a stable and fully functional CD8+ T cell response is vigorously mobilized one week after bnt162b2 prime vaccination when circulating CD4+ T cells and neutralizing antibodies are still weakly detectable. Boost vaccination induced a robust expansion generating highly differentiated effector CD8+ T cells; however, neither the functional capacity nor the memory precursor T cell pool was affected. Compared to natural infection, vaccine-induced early memory T cells exhibited similar functional capacities but a different subset distribution. Our results indicate that CD8+ T cells are important effector cells, expanded in the early protection window after prime vaccination, precede maturation of other effector arms of vaccine-induced immunity and are stably maintained after boost vaccination.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Public and private SARS-CoV-2 T cell receptors may be crucial for pan-coronavirus vaccines

Researchers have just established a structural basis for two spike glycoprotein epitopes of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that are restricted to human leukocyte antigen (HLA) A2 molecules. More specifically, they are involved in the presentation of antigenic peptides to specific T lymphocytes and recognized by public and private T cell receptors. The research is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Heterologous prime-boost vaccination induces robust mucosal and systemic immunity against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists from Germany and Italy recently demonstrated the benefits of intramuscular/intranasal heterologous prime-boost vaccination regimen against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They have shown that intranasal administration of adenovirus vector-based booster vaccine following prime immunization with a DNA- or mRNA-based vaccine induces robust mucosal and systemic antibody and T cell responses in mice. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection enhances Johnson and Johnson Ad26.COV2.S vaccine immunogenicity

A new study reports that the single-dose Johnson and Johnson Ad26.COV2.S vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) shows enhanced efficacy when administered to individuals with pre-existing antibodies against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pathogen. This finding becomes more important when it is supplemented by the observation that...
Alexandria, VAEurekAlert

Longitudinal serological and vaccination responses to SARS-COV-2 in dental professionals

International & American Associations for Dental Research. Alexandria, Va., USA - Iain Chapple, University of Birmingham, England, presented the oral session "Longitudinal Serological and Vaccination Responses to SARS-COV-2 in Dental Professionals" at the virtual 99th General Session & Exhibition of the International Association for Dental Research (IADR), held in conjunction with the 50th Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) and the 45th Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR), on July 21-24, 2021.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
doctorslounge.com

Breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 Infections ID’d in Fully Vaccinated

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Breakthrough severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections among fully vaccinated health care workers are mainly mild or asymptomatic, according to a study published online July 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Moriah Bergwerk, M.B., B.S., from the Ministry of...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in renal transplant and dialysis patients using Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the causal agent of coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19), emerged in December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and continues to spread worldwide. Dialysis patients (DP) and kidney transplant recipients (KTR) are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, as these patients experience a high percentage of complicated cases and a much higher mortality rate as compared to the normal population.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy