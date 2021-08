The Vegas Golden Knights have been active this off-season. They have created cap space by trading away Vezina Trophy winner, Marc-Andre Fleury, to re-sign players like Mattias Janmark and Alec Martinez. However, the trade that might have the biggest effect on the Golden Knights revolves around Ryan Reaves. The fourth liner and fan favorite was traded to the New York Rangers for a 2022 third-round draft pick. This trade removes the most physical player on the Vegas roster and leaves a big void in their lineup and community.