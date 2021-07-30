Opinion: Congress at a crossroads — how will it balance LGBTQ rights and religious liberty?

Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed, a Democrat, has proposed mandating that women register for the Selective Service System, and the Senate has inserted such language into the new defense authorization bill. We’ve seen this before — in the past it was Republicans advocating that same position in 2016. Though the Supreme Court refused to weigh in, deferring to Congress, the commission set to study it again concluded in 2020 that women should register for the draft. Military chiefs are all for it. Men and women across the aisle seem united in their approval of this change.