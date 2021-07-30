Charles Town Results Thursday July 29th, 2021

(Jackie’s Warrior wins the G2 Amsterdam at Saratoga / Photo by Adam Coglianese & Courtesy of NYRA) Jackie’s Warrior surged to the front, set fast fractions and closed strong in a gate-to-wire 7 1/4-length victory in Sunday’s Grade 2, $200,000 Amsterdam for 3-year-olds sprinting 6 1/2 furlongs on Saratoga Race Course’s main track.