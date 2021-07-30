Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Charles Town Results Thursday July 29th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

8th-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.130, 48.120, 1:15.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.430. Winner: GR/RO M, 5, by Fiber Sonde-Where's the Love. Scratched: Hollywood Brown, Sharp's Mission, Suzie Q Sonde. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Not for Gold122772-12-31-31-nkG. Almodovar4.90. Gattolottacharm122554-hd5-½2-22-3G. Larrosa8.10. Masterdancer120226-2½4-14-13-2A. Lopez63.90. Miss...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gr Ro M#Gold122772 12 31 31 Nkg#Morgantown119435 26#Daily Double#Consolation Double#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Notes & Quotes From the G2 Amsterdam Stakes: Jackie’s Warrior

(Jackie’s Warrior wins the G2 Amsterdam at Saratoga / Photo by Adam Coglianese & Courtesy of NYRA) Jackie’s Warrior surged to the front, set fast fractions and closed strong in a gate-to-wire 7 1/4-length victory in Sunday’s Grade 2, $200,000 Amsterdam for 3-year-olds sprinting 6 1/2 furlongs on Saratoga Race Course’s main track.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Erie Results Tuesday August 3rd, 2021

5th-$12,344, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.470, 46.120, 58.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.940. Trainer: Nick Mileni, Jr. Winner: B G, 4, by Bear's Kid-Cristina's Halo. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Mijo122334-2½3-11-½1-2H. Vanek3.702.802.400.85. Shotgun Blast120523-½4-34-22-½M. Buchanan3.803.604.30. Deputy of Egbert118211-21-12-13-3½J. Crawford4.409.40. Lillz Not Crying1181565-15-2½4-½K. Johnson5.40. Seamus114442-hd2-hd3-hd5-5½M. David9.25. Souper...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Fort Erie-5-Add

5th_$12,344, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear. Off 6:03. Time 1:05.94. Fast. Also Ran_Lillz Not Crying, Seamus, Souper Deputy. $0.2 Pick 4 (5-3-4-3) 4 Correct Paid $12.34. $0.2 Pick 3 (3-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $5.47. $1 Triactor (3-5-2) paid $40.15. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $10.30. $1 Exactor (3-5) paid $7.60. $0.2 Superfecta (3-5-2-1) paid $17.81.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Finger Lakes Entries, Tuesday

1st_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 2nd_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$17,200, cl $11,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. Shadow Caster122Jacoba118. Honor Thy Secret122Storm Alfeet122. Uncle Ned122You've Got Male118. Ringgood122. 5th_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Peak'n Pook122Mellman122. Striking Mike118Got to Like It122.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Friday August 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Blue Collar Boy (L), 110L. Mbatha4-5-4Jacob Hess6/5. 2Itsahattatack (L), 124V. Rodriguez6-6-4Edwin Tobin4/1. 3Coban (L), 122A. Rios-Conde7-7-9Edward Schottroffe15/1. 4We Got the Money (L), 120G. Larrosa6-x-xAnalia Larrosa8/1. 5Brayden'swarrior (L), 120F. Peltroche7-5-7Michael Jones, Jr.9/2. 6Rock File (M), 117A. Nunez5-4-6Tonya O'Neill3/1. 2nd-$12,100, Claiming $5,000-$4,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Louisiana Downs Entries, Tuesday

1st_$8,500, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$8,500, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$9,500, cl $7,500-$6,500, 3YO up, 7½f. 4th_$9,500, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Ms. Sparkling Jet121Orena Starshine124. Princess Strategy120Blulu121. Ebbi Blu120Joanie Gal120. Snap It124Simple Sunday117. Navagationalbeacon120. 5th_$23,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Singinginthewind122Run Rocket122.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Belterra Park

1st_$8,200, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$8,200, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$16,800, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 6f. 4th_$15,400, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f. 5th_$8,200, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. Top Hat Troubadour120Halaboutthat124. Sharingthejourney124Holiday Dancer120. Ninja120Cherokee Hawk124. New York Night120. 6th_$12,200, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Saratoga

5th_$55,000, mdn cl $50,000-$50,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f.<. Troy Stakes presented by Horse Racing Ireland S. 10th_$50,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.<. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy