Charles Town Results Thursday July 29th, 2021
8th-$12,100, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.130, 48.120, 1:15.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:23.430. Winner: GR/RO M, 5, by Fiber Sonde-Where's the Love. Scratched: Hollywood Brown, Sharp's Mission, Suzie Q Sonde. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Not for Gold122772-12-31-31-nkG. Almodovar4.90. Gattolottacharm122554-hd5-½2-22-3G. Larrosa8.10. Masterdancer120226-2½4-14-13-2A. Lopez63.90. Miss...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0