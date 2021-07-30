Cancel
NBA

Thunder Select Australian Josh Giddey With Sixth Overall Pick, Execute Trades In 2021 NBA Draft

By Nate Kotisso
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an early draft surprise, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Australian guard Josh Giddey with the franchise’s first NBA Draft lottery pick in five years. Giddey, who is 18 years old and hails from Melbourne, is OKC’s first lottery pick since the Thunder chose Domantas Sabonis with the 11th pick in 2016.

