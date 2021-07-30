Penny J. Miller BARRE TOWN — Penny Jo Miller, 60, of South Barre Road, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born Jan. 11, 1961, in Barre, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Teddi (Johnson) Lemieux. She attended local elementary schools before the family moved to Lyndonville where she graduated from Lyndon Institute. On June 22, 1997, she married Mark Miller in Groton. Penny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She devoted her adult life to caring for her sister, Julie. She loved her native life, her horses and cats, and most of all, spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband, Mark Miller; her daughter, Emma and her husband, Matt; her son, Montana; her two sisters and her brother; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Julie Lemieux. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 5 p.m. at her sister Naomi Tilton’s home which is located at 63 Zion Hill Road, West Topsham, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.