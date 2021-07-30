Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, VT

Penny J. Miller

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenny J. Miller BARRE TOWN — Penny Jo Miller, 60, of South Barre Road, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born Jan. 11, 1961, in Barre, she was the daughter of Lloyd and Teddi (Johnson) Lemieux. She attended local elementary schools before the family moved to Lyndonville where she graduated from Lyndon Institute. On June 22, 1997, she married Mark Miller in Groton. Penny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She devoted her adult life to caring for her sister, Julie. She loved her native life, her horses and cats, and most of all, spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband, Mark Miller; her daughter, Emma and her husband, Matt; her son, Montana; her two sisters and her brother; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Julie Lemieux. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 5 p.m. at her sister Naomi Tilton’s home which is located at 63 Zion Hill Road, West Topsham, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Groton, VT
City
Barre, VT
County
Washington County, VT
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
City
West Topsham, VT
City
Lyndonville, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Lemieux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyndon Institute#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Obituaries
Related
WeatherPosted by
CNN

Spirit Airlines apologizes as widespread cancellations stretch into fourth day

(CNN) — Spirit Airlines apologized on Wednesday for disruptions that have upended its flight schedule for three days and counting. "The last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that we sincerely apologize," the airline said in a statement. "We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be."
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy