Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Deepest Gratitude of Thanks

By Jim Sher
waldronnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI keep telling my two daughters they are very blessed, lucky, and should be thankful to receive their education here in the U.S. compared to when I was a child. We have the most qualified, loving, and caring teachers teaching them. They provide you with the best educational programs that are available, and they also provide you with free education from K to 12th grades. They come up with all kinds of fun and educational activities for students and parents to attend and participate in; therefore, you shouldn’t take an education for granted.

www.waldronnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Memories, tears and gratitude

CADILLAC — Three simple words — “Finish for Paul” — shook Doug and Theresa McMullen to their cores. The words were engraved on a 10,000-pound rock that was installed on the Veterans Serving Veterans Park 5K course as a mile marker in honor of Cadillac native and Olympic runner Paul McMullen, who passed away earlier this year.
Pollock, SDppioneer.com

Thank Yous

The PHS All School Reunion Committee would like to thank the following:. Linda @ Mobridge Tribune. Waynette and Julie @ Prairie Pioneer. Pollock Community Action League. Area business who donated “swag” for the alumni bags. 5k, 10k organizers and participants. Frisbee Golf organizers and participants. Joel and Kylie Eberhart for...
Peabody, MABoston Globe

How a couple renewed their vows, surrounded by love and gratitude

Judi Corbishley of Lynn was in a celebratory frame of mind as her 25th wedding anniversary approached on May 25. Her husband, Chris, had survived a harrowing monthlong hospitalization last year involving sepsis, multiple strokes, and open-heart surgery. Her mother, 87-year-old Alma Barrett, was maintaining good health at the Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates in Peabody, an assisted living community operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare.
Homelessrealchangenews.org

A time for mourning and gratitude

We sit in this moment of time where we are exploring how to pivot back to “normal.” We are being bombarded with think pieces about working from home, discussions of productivity and attempts to explore what we should learn from the pandemic. I am not ready for these conversations or...
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Day of gratitude held for healthcare heroes, caregivers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local healthcare heroes and caregivers with Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services were treated to an afternoon of fun in the sun on Saturday. There was plenty of fun for the whole family, including food, shaved ice, bounce houses, water slides, a dunk tank, and more. Visiting Angels...
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

From the editor: Gratitude for the help we receive

By the time you’re reading this, our new reporter, Eliza, will have been part of the team for a week. Wow, it’s great to have her. You’ve already read some of her great work, but what you don’t know is the high quality of what comes my way in her initial drafts. What you don’t see is the excellent story ideas she comes up with to pursue for you, our readers. What you probably wouldn’t suppose is the depth of research and the quality of reporting she’s doing in order to bring you the stories she’s already brought you and all those she’s soon to deliver.
Belmont, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Mary Ann Daigneault: Gratitude for a thoughtful act of kindness

This letter has no political views, biases, or disagreements with anything or anyone. In today's world it would be nice to have more positivity and kindness toward each other. Most people in general do have kind hearts toward one another. Hence this letter. Sunday morning, July 4, my husband John...
Advocacyraymondville-chronicle.com

Card of Thanks

The Constante Family would like to give a special thanks to each and everyone who showed up to give their condolences, support, and to all who gave donations of money, food, drinks, and flowers for our Father, brother and grandfather, Jose Antonio Constante. We greatly appreciate it all during this time of grief. May God bless each and everyone who […]
ReligionSpencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Gratitude

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. - Philippians 4:6 (NIV) Isaiah 41:8-14 I’m terrified of drowning, so I’ve avoided water most of my life. Before I turned 40, however, I decided to face my fears and take swimming lessons. My coach knew I was nervous and had me do an exercise each week before he started his instruction. I gripped the side of the pool and bobbed up and down, dunking my head under water and coming back up for air. I did this one hundred times before the fear left my body. Then I was relaxed enough to learn.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Benefits of Texting Your Gratitude

Gratitude is associated with numerous physical health and mental health benefits. Some people avoid expressing gratitude in person because they worry about feeling awkward or embarrassed. New research suggests that expressing gratitude by texting may be just as beneficial as an in-person show of appreciation. Think back to a recent...
Societythereportergroup.org

From the Desk of the Federation President: Gratitude

Gratitude comes in many forms. There is the gratitude we feel for the personal or family achievements/successes, the gratitude so many of us felt when we were vaccinated and the gratitude many felt when they were finally able to see family. At this time, I want to express gratitude to...
Dover, DECape Gazette

Our gratitude knows no bounds

Alphonso K. Miller Sr. and family would like to thank you for your kind words and heartfelt condolences during our time of sorrow. Your gifts of cards, flowers, food and donations meant the world to us. Listening and sharing memories with family and friends made the most difficult of times a bit more bearable. Your thoughts and prayers certainly helped us grieve our loss and lifted us up through our moment of despair.
Religionelizabethton.com

Only through Christ can we endure the deepest suffering

Dear Rev. Graham: It seems the smarter society gets the more evil it becomes. Why is there so much suffering? — S.P. Dear S.P.: Suffering affects all kinds and classes of individuals every day. Suffering in scores of forms can be found all around us. One has only to go to the poor in the cities, the hospitals, or the homes where family life has tragically broken in two. Talk to the millions of children who are living with only one parent, or no parent. Talk to the tens of thousands of patients who have been notified that they have cancer or heart disease.
Orlando, FLucf.edu

Benefits of Practicing Radical Gratitude

I decided to find a therapist in February last year. My decision to begin therapy resulted from the realization that I needed to engage in some grief work as the losses experienced during adolescence have taken on new meaning in adulthood. In hindsight, this was one of the timeliest decisions...
Pine, AZPayson Roundup

Gratitude party planned Saturday in Pine

A gathering of grateful community members will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, July 31 in the Cultural Hall, 3886 State Route 87, in the Pine Community Center. Come meet your neighbors and celebrate the heroes who served our community during the Backbone Fire. There will...
Worland, WYwyodaily.com

Krogman Family expresses gratitude for community support, patriotism

In the June 17, 2021 issue of Northern Wyoming News, Kelly Steindorf was quoted about the prospects of First Lieutenant Alva "Ray" Krogman's funeral services. The Air Force Academy graduate had been lost over Laos in 1967, only recently found in 2019. His family had long awaited his recovery. "We're...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Salem Robotics Club expresses gratitude

An overwhelming sentiment of gratitude and appreciation for the support shown to the Salem Quaker Robotics Club. This past Wednesday the Salem Quaker Robotics Club held a fundraiser at Coaches Burger Bar in downtown Salem. I am truly amazed at the generosity of the members of our community who showed...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

SMH Gratitude Gathering scheduled for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation will host its Gratitude Gathering at the hospital's outpatient center patio from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event is meant to celebrate 365 days of community, philanthropy and excellent health care for the Sheridan community. Refreshments will be provided. From 4 to...
Village Voice

Why Gratitude Is a Virtue, as per 19 Keys

The universe is the greatest supporter of gratitude. It is widely believed that one without gratitude creates anomie for oneself. A study at Berkeley reveals practicing gratitude could improve our mental health, help us appreciate people in our lives, and shift the focus from negative feelings. Maintaining a simple gratitude journal or expressing gratitude more often can set us up for a higher level of consciousness.
Henry County, KYHenry County Local

Letter: Harvest gratitude

On behalf of the planning committee of the Henry County Harvest Showcase, we’d like to thank all who contributed to the success of the 21st annual event that celebrates all things Henry County. First, thank you so much to all of our sponsors. Without your financial support, we could not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy