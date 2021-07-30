Deepest Gratitude of Thanks

By the time you’re reading this, our new reporter, Eliza, will have been part of the team for a week. Wow, it’s great to have her. You’ve already read some of her great work, but what you don’t know is the high quality of what comes my way in her initial drafts. What you don’t see is the excellent story ideas she comes up with to pursue for you, our readers. What you probably wouldn’t suppose is the depth of research and the quality of reporting she’s doing in order to bring you the stories she’s already brought you and all those she’s soon to deliver.