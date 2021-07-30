Cancel
Reading, PA

Somerset staves off Reading, 7-6

By Tyler Trumbauer
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

READING, Pa. - The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightins 7-6 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 30-45 this season. Reading scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning as the hosts tried to earn some late-game heroics, but the comeback fell short. The Fightins took a 3-0 lead in the fifth frame, but Somerset scored twice in the sixth and four runs in the seventh inning. The Patriots got an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning that proved to be the difference.

