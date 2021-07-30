Waldron Nursing and Rehab news

Rain, Rain and more rain, with hot temperatures and making it unpleasant to try to sit out in the patio area. So everyone has been keeping busy in the cool inside the facility activity areas as well as doing a lot of socializing in the Day Room and around the Nursing station area. Everyone has been missing Alex since he has been off having some dental work done. He did leave me the “Busy Cart” well stocked with written directions on who gets what each morning as he makes the rounds along the hallways. Everyone is enjoying the magazines,newspapers and snacks each morning. Other events this week was the Purple cow social and if you don’t know what a “Purple Cow” is it is great vanilla ice cream in a cup with grape drink. Everyone loves ice cream socials. Tuesday was Trivia day and thanks to Terri, Housekeeping supervisor, for helping out with the trivia and bringing some delicious cake for everyone to enjoy. Bingo was on Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning. I’m not quiet as loud as Alex when he calls the numbers but everyone that played had a good time. I had a basket filled with prizes and everyone liked getting the different ones. There were lots of necklaces and bracelets for the ladies and caps for the men. Ice Cream social was Thursday afternoon. “Thanks” to Anne Mathews, for helping me pass out the ice cream topped with chocolate syrup. I have found out over the years that one can never go wrong when it comes to ice cream socials. “Thanks” to Connie and her staff in Dietary for getting everything ready for me to do the activity. Friday morning was bingo again and there were more great prizes to choose from the basket. We are all looking forward to seeing Alex back on Monday and to see that brilliant smile he will be showing off.