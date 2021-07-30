Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs heading to Magic, Corey Kispert to Wizards as both taken in first round of NBA draft

Kispert was selected by the Wizards with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Kispert will join the Wizards following a strong senior season at Gonzaga, averaging 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.8 minutes. The high-IQ guard shot an impressive 52.9 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from beyond the three-point arc, as he helped lead his team to the NCAA Championship Game. The 22-year-old will compete for minutes with new acquisition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Davis Bertans, who are also exceptional three-point shooters. The 6-foot-7, 220-pounder is arguably the best shooter in the draft, and he will join a Wizards squad desperate for scoring threats now that Russell Westbrook is in Los Angeles.