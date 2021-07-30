Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: 1 shot, 1 injured in Arlington Thursday night

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bozu5_0bCLO8fU00

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were injured during a shooting incident in Arlington Thursday night.

JSO said the shooting happened near Free Avenue and Lamson Street at around 8:16 p.m

When officers arrived on scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said another person involved in the incident was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening lacerations.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

