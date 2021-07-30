Chicago Bulls take Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu at No. 38 in draft

Peachtree Hoops continues it’s 2021 NBA Draft scouting report series with a dive on Ayo Dosunmu, a guard out of Illinois. Guard prospects coming into the NBA for the last few years, particularly mid-rounders, have seemingly fallen into two archetypes (with obvious notable exceptions). There’s the run-and-gun playmaking shooter who usually can’t play a lick of defense, and then there’s the physical combo guard who can defend up a position but has issues with shooting consistency (Cole Anthony vs. RJ Hampton anyone?). Ayo Dosunmu, the 21-year-old Junior out of Illinois, definitely falls into the latter of those two categories, but this clunky generalization obviously doesn’t tell the full story.
