Chicago Bulls take Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu at No. 38 in draft

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu was sure of one thing. No way were there 37 players better than him in this draft. If he’s entering the NBA with a bit of chip on his shoulder, the Illinois star guard can take some comfort knowing he will be playing for his hometown team.

NBABleacher Report

Ayo Dosunmu's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bulls Roster

Coming off one of the best years for any player in the history of Illinois men's basketball, Ayo Dosunmu will start his NBA journey with the Chicago Bulls after being selected No. 38 overall in the 2021 draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Ayo Dosunmu. Position:...
NBAclipperholics.com

LA Clippers Draft: 3 reasons why Ayo Dosunmu is great fit

With the draft coming up in less than a week, the LA Clippers are surely in the heat of their research and scouting for who they want to select with the 25th overall pick. The Clippers draft strategy may very well have been altered due to the recent Kawhi Leonard injury news.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Is Ayo Dosunmu a viable option with the Nuggets 26th overall pick?

Ayo Dosunmu is a lengthy guard out of Illinois that, even at 21 years old, seems to have a lot more untapped potential than most older prospects. That doesn’t mean Ayo doesn’t have any NBA ready skills. The man was a walking bucket and one of the best rebounding guards in all of college hoops last season. Ayo started all 90 games he played in his time with the Fighting Illini and while he certainly did improve his craft, one of the biggest factors in why he might be a second round selection is how marginal these improvements were.
NBAJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Crowd erupts at Ayo Dosunmu draft party

Staying home: Chicago Bulls select former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu 38th overall in 2021 NBA Draft. "I committed to Illinois, I played for my home state, and now I'm rewarded with playing for my home city."
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

2021 NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Ayo Dosunmu

Over the next month, GBB will be profiling various players the Memphis Grizzlies may target in the 2021 NBA Draft. This year we will be breaking it up in to three sections - five to likely trade up for, five potentially available right around pick #17 where Memphis is slotted to pick, and five that surely will be there or perhaps the Grizzlies could even trade back and still select.
NBACourier-Express

NBA Draft Combine Basketball (Ayo Dosunmu)

Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu will be selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, where will he land?. "He’s a gritty defender who can handle the ball, and would provide another playmaking presence on the (Milwaukee Bucks). But he may not even make it to the second round."
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

NBA Draft: Ayo Dosunmu's Hard Work Set to Pay Off

Among the most NBA-ready prospects in the entire 2021 draft class is Quamdeen "Ayo" Dosunmu, who spent the past three college seasons at the University of Illinois. The youngest of four children growing up in Chicago, Dosunmu has established a reputation amongst his past coaches and NBA front offices as one of the most hard-working, high character players in the country.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

2021 NBA Draft scouting report: Ayo Dosunmu

Peachtree Hoops continues it’s 2021 NBA Draft scouting report series with a dive on Ayo Dosunmu, a guard out of Illinois. Guard prospects coming into the NBA for the last few years, particularly mid-rounders, have seemingly fallen into two archetypes (with obvious notable exceptions). There’s the run-and-gun playmaking shooter who usually can’t play a lick of defense, and then there’s the physical combo guard who can defend up a position but has issues with shooting consistency (Cole Anthony vs. RJ Hampton anyone?). Ayo Dosunmu, the 21-year-old Junior out of Illinois, definitely falls into the latter of those two categories, but this clunky generalization obviously doesn’t tell the full story.
NBABlog a Bull

Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls take Ayo!

Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Greenroom late after the 2021 NBA Draft to talk about the Bulls taking hometown kid Ayo Dosunmu with the No. 38 pick. While getting Ayo at 38 is good value, were there other options that made more sense? We discussed all that and more as we also looked further ahead into Chicago’s offseason.
NBAPosted by
BoilermakersCountry

Big Ten Daily: 2021 NBA Draft Projections for Franz Wagner, Ayo Dosunmu

The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and former Big Ten stars are likely to hear their names called in the first round. According to CBS Sports, Michigan center Franz Wagner and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu are projected to be first-round selections. Both players were among the best in the conference and the nation during the 2020-21 season.
NBAchatsports.com

Ask Sam: Draft Night, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams and more

I don't think that the draft could have gone any better for us. We stayed put as to not give up any other resources, and I cannot believe Ayo fell to us. Got 1st round talent at a position of need. Ayo. Assuming we get a lead point guard via trade or free agency, can Ayo slot in as our #4 guard as a rookie? If so, trading Sato (or cutting him) seems like a formality now.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Karnišovas believes Ayo Dosunmu's toughness fits Bulls

Some things never change. Shortly after he selected Ayo Dosunmu with the 38th pick in Thursday’s NBA draft, Chicago Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas, after a one-year break, reprised a management standard that he couldn’t believe the All-American guard and University of Illinois product remained on the board. In...
NBAchatsports.com

New Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu likes his ‘Chance’ to prove people wrong

It’s not a real party until Chance the Rapper arrives. Of the 60 players drafted into the NBA on Thursday night, not many could make that bold statement and mean it. “After one of my games my junior year [at Illinois] he reached out to me,’’ Dosunmu said of his relationship with the Chicago-born rapper. “He just said he was proud of me and that I [should] continue to put on for the city, and when I sent out the invitations for my draft party I told him to slide by. He came and he showed support.

