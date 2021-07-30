Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Hmong community expresses pride after Sunisa Lee wins gold at Olympics

By Stephanie Haines
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6v4e_0bCLO3Fr00

When you mention Sunisa Lee, Lo Neng Kiatoukaysy bursts into a big smile.

Sunisa "Suni" Lee scored a gold medal in gymnastics for Team USA, and she is the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics, according to NBC News .

"My gosh, it's incredible," Kiatoukaysy said. "Being the first, making history, all of us are all so happy for her."

Kiatoukaysy is the executive director of the Hmong American Friendship Association in Milwaukee. Like many people in the Hmong community, he closely followed the gymnast's journey via social media.

TMJ4

To him, Lee's success pays tribute to the sacrifice he and thousands of Hmong families endured when they fled Southeast Asia for the United States following the Vietnam-era conflicts.

"All of us came from a refugee camp to America," Kiatoukaysy said. "Who would have thought that Sunisa is a gold medalist! It's a dream, it’s a dream come true."

USA TODAY Sports

Lee is 18 and is from St. Paul, Minn. Her father told NBC News he built her a balance beam in the backyard when she was younger because they couldn't afford to buy one. In 2019, he fell off a ladder and was paralyzed two days before Lee competed at the U.S. Championships.

What would have devastated many others, inspired Lee.

See all of our Olympics coverage at TMJ4.com/Olympics

Kiatoukaysy believes Lee is a role model.

"I'm so proud of her to achieve her goals, dreams, and do it for the Hmong community," said Valentine Moua.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Sunisa Lee competes on the balance beam during the team final of the women's artistic gymnastics competition in Tokyo

Moua coaches dance for a group of young women at the Hmong American Friendship Association. They say it is important for them to honor their heritage and to be proud to be part of the Hmong community.

"Lately we've been having a lot of crime against Asian [people], and I think her win is more than just a win," Kiatoukaysy said. "It’s a way to say that we are Americans too."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sunisa Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hmong People#Team Usa#Hmong American#Nbc News#Asian#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
BET

Sprinter Gabby Thomas Says ‘Black Boycott’ Of Olympics ‘Really Hurts’

Gabby Thomas is disappointed at the growing trend of Black people talking about boycotting the Tokyo Olympics due to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension. On July 6, the Olympic Games-bound sprinter wrote on Twitter, “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year. There are so many black athletes who have put in YEARS of hard work for this moment- myself included. We want your support.”
SportsPosted by
Best Life

Kerri Strug's Heroic Vault Was 25 Years Ago. See Her Now.

One of the most memorable moments in United States Olympic history is when Kerri Strug took to the vault at the 1996 Atlanta games. This was during the group final, and it was the last event for the U.S. women's team. If Strug nailed her vault, the team would win. Strug landed badly on her first attempt, tearing two ligaments in her ankle. But she went ahead with her second attempt anyway, sticking the landing and then immediately propping herself up on only one foot. Later, she was famously carried to the medal podium by team coach Béla Károlyi. Team USA took the gold and will forever be known as the Magnificent Seven.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Even in Slow Motion, Simone Biles's Triple-Double Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics

Simone Biles could post a video of herself opening the mail, and I would be captivated. This legendary gymnast has seven national championships, five Olympic medals, and several signature moves that bear her name — and she's poised to make history yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. But if at times you find Biles's power and speed to be a bit dizzying, you'll want to feast your eyes on this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics (and then promptly pick your jaw up off the floor).
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Michael Phelps Net Worth: How Rich Is The Swimmer With Most Olympic Medals?

Michael Phelps is not only the most decorated Olympian of all time, but he's also among the highest-paid athletes in the world. Considered by many to be the greatest swimmer of all time, the 35-year-old Maryland native has won 28 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2016 — 23 gold, three silver and two bronze.

Comments / 1

Community Policy