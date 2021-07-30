Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

'Blessed to still be alive': Des Moines siblings survive carbon monoxide leak

Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cmge7_0bCLO1UP00

A Des Moines brother and sister are lucky to be alive thanks to the quick thinking of a firefighter, a dispatcher and an electric company who rescued them from a near-deadly carbon monoxide leak.

The siblings Reda Stajcar and Kenny Ayers were beyond grateful their lives were saved by their heroes when carbon monoxide levels peaked at 220 parts per million.

On Thursday, the brother and sister honored Des Moines firefighters, MidAmerican Energy and ADT Emergency Dispatcher Kathy Taylor for saving their lives.

Taylor actually flew 1,000 miles from Florida to meet Stajcar and Ayers in person.

The siblings honored the Des Moines Fire Department with $5,000.

Stajcar described the scary moments before the rescue.

"At first I just thought it was something, something wasn't right. Something tripped off my alarm," she said. "I didn't really think too much of it because I'd been sleeping for a few hours by then, but once hearing everything and how lethal the levels were... I felt blessed to still be alive."

Be on the lookout for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, because it can be deadly. Those symptoms include headache, dizziness and chest pain.

Also, check your carbon monoxide detector twice a year to make sure it's working properly.

Comments / 0

We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Carbon, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Accident#Midamerican Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy