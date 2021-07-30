Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

VCU's 'Bones' Hyland drafted to Denver Nuggets in NBA draft

By Lane Casadonte
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsSlD_0bCLO0bg00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland became the first VCU men's basketball player to get selected in the first round of the NBA draft since 2010 on Thursday night.

Hyland became a favorite following his performance in the NBA Combine Games last month in Orlando.

Despite having just two years under his belt at the Siegel Center, Hyland's stock moved all the way up to where he was expected to be selected somewhere late in the first round of the draft.

Hyland is headed to Denver, Colorado where the Nuggets could use a backup point guard. He becomes the first VCU Ram who the Nuggets have ever selected in the NBA draft.

Bones shot over 50 percent from three last year for the Rams.

Comments / 0

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Vcu#Vcu#Bones Hyland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Free Agency: 3 teams who could sign Paul Millsap

With free agency right around the corner, teams will be looking for ways to upgrade their roster. Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap is a potential target for several teams. While it may be disappointing for Nuggets fans that Denver is out of the hunt for the championship this season while Jamal Murray recovers from a torn ACL, the team has plenty of decisions to make in free agency.
NBAwcn247.com

Nuggets take Virginia Commonwealth guard Hyland in draft

The Denver Nuggets have selected guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Hyland averaged 19.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 24 games as a sophomore with the Rams last season. He didn’t get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament bubble in March because VCU had to forfeit its first-round game due to COVID-19 issues within the team. He scored in double figures in all but one of his 24 games last season and had a career-best 30 points in VCU’s 73-68 win over Dayton in the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal game. Hyland fills an immediate need in a Denver backcourt that was thin because of injuries and player movement.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA draft preview: Why Nuggets might look for another small forward

Editor’s note: The third of a five-part series previewing the Nuggets’ positional outlook heading into the July 29 NBA draft. Today: small forward. When the Nuggets made their all-in, blockbuster deal for Magic forward Aaron Gordon, they did so with positional versatility in mind. Not only would Gordon be interchangeable...
NBASterling Journal-Advocate

NBA draft preview: Could Nuggets find a sleeper at power forward?

Editor’s note: The fourth of a five-part series previewing the Nuggets’ positional outlook heading into the July 29 NBA draft. Today: power forward. Second-round playoff exit or not, the Nuggets learned an invaluable lesson last season: Michael Porter Jr. is a lethal scorer and a worthy piece of the franchise’s foundation.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

2021 NBA Draft Profile: could Jason Preston be a fit in Denver?

The draft profiles roll on here at Denver Stiffs and today we are looking at another point as we evaluate Jason Preston from the University of Ohio. Preston started his last 60 games in a Bobcat uniform as he the declared for the draft following his junior year after leading Ohio to the NCAA Tournament and a surprising first round upset victory over Virginia.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA draft: Why Nuggets are comfortable, confident with No. 26 pick

Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly is a scout at heart. His sterling draft record (2017 notwithstanding) is a testament to the Nuggets’ dedication to the process. His staff relishes traveling to games, sometimes across far-flung corners of the earth, observing and researching potential NBA prospects. All that work, in this case crunched into less than nine months’ time, culminates in Thursday’s NBA draft where the Nuggets sit with the 26th overall pick.
NBArockydailynews.com

What should Denver do in NBA draft, free agency? – The Denver Post

Beat writer Mike Singer opens up the Nuggets Mailbag periodically during the offseason. Pose a Nuggets — or NBA — related question here. I wonder what the reasoning is for the Nuggets to trade up in the draft? You think they will lose JaMychal Green and Will Barton to free agency?
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Roundtable: Reacting to Denver selecting Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland

What was your initial reaction when you found out Bones Hyland was the pick?. Brandon Ewing (@B_Skip1717): I was a little surprised considering where the board was at, but Bones Hyland really does seem like a Tim Connelly guy. By all reports it sounds like Hyland is an absolute gym rat who should fit in perfectly with the Nuggets culture. Hyland is a dynamic scorer and will give the Nuggets immediate offense whether that’s in the starting lineup or off the bench. Bones will have to improve defensively, but his offensive capabilities leave little doubt because he can absolutely light it up from anywhere on the court.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

BREAKING: Nuggets select Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland with 26th pick in first round

The Denver Nuggets are selecting Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland with the 26th pick in the NBA Draft. Hyland was the A10 Player of the Year this past season. Not only does Hyland have the best name in the draft, but he is also a really good basketball player. Hyland played two seasons at VCU and put together a phenomenal sophomore season averaging 19.5 points per game. There is no doubt Hyland can score the basketball as he shot 37.1 percent from three on 7.8 attempts per game. From the field, Hyland shot 44.7 percent and was a scorching 86.2 percent from the free throw line.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Draft Day: Everything Nuggets fans need to know about the 2021 NBA Draft

There are several channels that will be covering the proceedings. ABC will air the first round of the draft live and focus on the stories and backgrounds of the players selected. ESPN will air both rounds live and will focus on the selections, trades, rumors and other happenings. How many...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA draft preview: Will Nuggets find Nikola Jokic’s backup at center?

Editor’s note: Last of a five-part series previewing the Nuggets’ positional outlook heading into Thursday’s 29 NBA draft. Today: center. The Nuggets have an opening for one of the hardest roles in the NBA. Backing up Nikola Jokic sounds like a treat until you realize what the job description entails.
NBABleacher Report

Nah'Shon Hyland Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nuggets Roster

Former VCU guard Nah'Shon Hyland, who was the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season, is headed to the Denver Nuggets after they selected him 26th overall in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Nah'Shon Hyland. Position: SG.
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Get to know Bones Hyland

When the Nuggets drafted Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland with the No. 26 overall selection in the 2020-21 NBA Draft, the 20-year-old from Wilmington, Delaware was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of being able to play in the NBA. Hyland, who goes by the nickname “Bizzy Bones,” became the third player...

Comments / 0

Community Policy