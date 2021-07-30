Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Inspiration behind 'Titletown High', 'Two-A-Days' comes from one Big Bend high school

By Alison Posey
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0uvb_0bCLNy0S00

Valdosta High School is coming to a television near you. On Aug. 27, the Wildcats make their Netflix debut on Titletown High, an eight-episode series that follows the highs and lows of the Wildcat football team.

Show creator and director Jason Sciavicco said highlighting the football team is the thing that brings everyone together in the show, but it's really a coming of age series. Sciavicco got his start with the MTV show Two-A-days 15 years ago, and a high school in the Big Bend, the Lincoln Trojans, is a reason that show got off the ground.

"Got the approval to follow them one year and basically shot with them the entire season," he said. "We ended up airing a kind of mini-series on the Sunshine Network, which was Florida Sports Network at the time, and from that created a proof of concept. We took the whole season and edited a sizzle down to five minutes. We took that five minutes, showed it to MTV. They were our first meeting and they literally said what will it take for you not to leave this room. We want this show."

Titletown High is eight episodes that are 30 minutes long apiece.

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Valdosta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bend#Two A Days#Television#Valdosta High School#Mtv#Lincoln#Florida Sports Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Netflix
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy