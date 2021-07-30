Cancel
UFC

Amanda Nunes has COVID-19; title fight at UFC 265 canceled

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Amanda Nunes’ bantamweight title defense against Julianna Pena at UFC 265 is off after Nunes tested positive for COVID-19.

A UFC business official told ESPN of Nunes’ situation Thursday, later verified by other reports.

Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) and Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) were set to fight at UFC 265 on Aug. 7 in Houston. They were supposed to be the co-main event alongside an interim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Cyril Gane.

Islam Makhachev submits Thiago Moises in Round 4 at UFC

MMA Junkie reported that the Nunes-Pena fight could be rescheduled for December.

Nunes would have entered the fight with a 12-match winning streak on her side. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner hasn’t lost since September 2014 and has defeated Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm in that time.

–Field Level Media

UFCmmanews.com

Miesha Tate: If Julianna Peña Doesn’t Defeat Amanda Nunes, I Will

Miesha Tate is rooting for Julianna Peña to defeat Amanda Nunes at UFC 265, but if she loses, Tate is ready to step up. Miesha Tate is on the eve of making her UFC return at UFC Vegas 31 against Marion Reneau. Tate has been away from the sport for five years but is confident that she will again be a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division. Through the first part of her career, Tate found success and was champion for a time. Although being champion again would be nice, she is on the sidelines looking in for the time being.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena scratched from UFC 265

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has been forced to withdraw from the Julianna Pena matchup at UFC 265 next weekend. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger broke the news on Thursday that Nunes has tested positive for COVID-19 and her upcoming title defense against Nunes has been canceled. It was scheduled to be the co-main event for UFC 265. According to UFC exec Hunter Campbell, the promotion is hoping to re-book the fight for later this year once Nunes is good to go.
UFCtheScore

Nunes tests positive for COVID-19, out of UFC 265 bout vs. Pena

UFC 265 is down one championship fight. Amanda Nunes has been forced to withdraw from her women's bantamweight title defense against Julianna Pena after testing positive for COVID-19, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell told ESPN's Mike Coppinger. The fight was scheduled as the Aug. 7 co-main event in Houston.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Nina Nunes announces she and Amanda Nunes have tested negative for COVID-19

Women’s strawweight Nina Nunes announced that she and her wife, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, tested negative for COVID-19. Amanda Nunes was scheduled to fight rival Julianna Pena in the co-main event of UFC 265 next Saturday night at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, but the fight was scratched this week after Nunes was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test. According to the UFC, the plan is for the promotion to rebook Nunes vs. Pena later this year for the women’s 135lbs belt, with December being thrown around as a potential date. But according to Nina Nunes, she and her wife have tested negative for COVID-19 and are already feeling better.
UFCchatsports.com

Amanda Nunes releases statement after COVID-19 test rules her out of UFC 265

UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes was due to face Julianna Pena at next weekend’s UFC 265, with her bantamweight crown on the line. However, ‘The Lioness’ will have to wait for a chance to pad her resume as the greatest ever women’s MMA fighter due to her testing positive for COVID-19.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Amanda Nunes Wife Reveals First ‘Illness’ Photo

It has just been revealed that Amanda Nunes, who was scheduled to fight Julianna Pena and defend her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship at UFC 265 will no longer do so after testing positive for COVID-19. In an update to that development, it is being reported and confirmed MMAJunkie’s senior reporter Mike Bohn that along with Nunes, her wife Nina and infant daughter Raegan each have the virus. This top boxer recently ‘exposed’ a surprising Amanda Nunes claim.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Amanda Nunes issues statement after withdrawing from Julianna Pena title fight at UFC 265

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes issued a statement after withdrawing from the Julianna Pena title fight at UFC 265. Nunes tested positive for COVID-19 and her 135lbs title fight against Pena — which was scheduled to take place next Saturday night at UFC 265 in Houston, Texas — had to be canceled. The UFC’s plan is to keep this title fight intact and book it for later this year once Nunes is healthy again. It’s unfortunate that Nunes and Pena had to have been taken off the card, but sadly, this is unlikely to be the only COVID-19 withdrawal coming up given how many people around the world are still dealing with the coronavirus and its variants.
UFCmymmanews.com

Amanda Nunes pulled from UFC 265 title defense against Julianna Peña after testing positive for COVID-19

Two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes has been removed from UFC 265 after testing positive for COVID-19. Originally, Nunes was set to defend her UFC bantamweight title against Julianna Peña in the co-main event of next Saturdays card. That was until Thursday, when UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell publicized the unfortunate news. Campbell told ESPN that the bout will be rescheduled as soon as Nunes is fully healthy and ready to compete. Sources from ESPN’s Mike Coppinger suggest that this will be towards the end of the year, possibly December.
UFCprommanow.com

UFC 265 Nunes vs Pena title bout gets scrapped

The co-main event for UFC 265 was supposed to be bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes defending against Julianna Pena. After defeating Sara McMann, Pena called out Nunes and it must have gotten someone’s attention in the matchmaking department. Julianna is 2-2 in her last 4 so the decision to have her skip the line must have been from a marketing standpoint?
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Gets Engaged To Pro Fighter

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married. Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos. “[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…...
UFCCNET

How much money did Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier make at UFC 264

Round No. 3 in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier saga has reached its conclusion in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with McGregor suffering a loss thanks to a freak leg break in the dying seconds of the first round. One big question: Just how much money each athlete...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.

