Dollar Soft after Selloff, Euro Awaits GDP
Dollar suffered another round of selloff overnight and stays soft. Mild risk aversion in Asia is not helping the greenback much. But commodity currencies are following closely, in particular Aussie and Kiwi, as the next worst performers for the week. European majors look set to be the winners of the week, as led by Sterling. Nevertheless, a bunch of GDP data from Eurozone and Canada could change the picture before the weekend.www.actionforex.com
