Dollar Soft after Selloff, Euro Awaits GDP

Sensex and Nifty have broken their sideways consolidation while the other equities still remain inside their range. As such, Sensex and Nifty are likely to outperform others and are bullish to move up further from here. Dow is at the upper end of its 33000-35250 range and needs to be seen if it can break 35250 from here and rise to 36000. DAX continues to remain unclear within its 15200-15800 range. Nikkei is holding on to its 27000-29500 range for now. Shanghai can move up towards 3500-3550 from here which will ease the danger of breaking below 3300.