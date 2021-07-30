Vaxart (VXRT) Reports Boosting Immune Responses in Subjects Previously Vaccinated by a Vaxart Vaccine
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that it has shown for the first time in clinical trials that its oral tablet vaccine platform successfully"¯boosted immune responses in subjects previously vaccinated with a Vaxart oral vaccine more than a year earlier.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0