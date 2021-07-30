'It starts with our thoughts': Local consultant talks about athletic performance, toll on mental health

Mental health has taken center stage at the 2021 Olympics after big-name athlete, Simone Biles, dropped out of the all-around competition.



Brad Williams is a leadership and performance consultant at The Mental Edge. He has a real passion for helping local athletes be the best they can be.



"I’m a big believer of 'what’s running through your mind comes through in your walk'. And that really encapsulates all I do with athletes. If we don’t get what is going through the ears right, there's no wonder our performance isn’t where it needs to be. It starts with our thoughts,” said Williams.



Since the news hit about Simone Biles withdrawing from the all-around competition, many people have had their fair share of opinions about why she did. Williams said sometimes pressure can have a major impact on any athletic performance.



"I think that sometimes we forget that we are all human. A lot of times, in my opinion, we elevate our best athletes to this status as if they are superheroes or invincible and we know better,” said Williams. “They are human just like the rest of us. We are all going to have moments where things happen, and we may not be as composed as we like, and we might need a break."



Williams said if families notice unusual behaviors that are interfering with daily functioning such as extreme sadness or anxiety, then families should definitely talk with their athlete and strongly consider seeking professional help.



"Love on them, listen,” said Williams. “I don’t know that the athlete always wants [the] help per se, just someone to listen and support them through the ups and the downs.



Williams also said an athlete can have all the physical skills in the world, but if they have tons of self-doubt, get easily distracted, or can't control their emotions, then it's next to impossible for them to perform at their absolute best.

Biles is still set to compete in all four individual event final competitions next week.