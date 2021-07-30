'Just having fun'; Detroit Lakes' Adam Thielen embracing leadership role heading into ninth season

The Vikings appear to have open competition at wide receiver behind Thielen and Justin Jefferson, Lindsey Young of the team's official site reports. Jefferson may have eclipsed Thielen for No. 1 billing, but the soon-to-be 31-year-old shouldn't lose many targets to other wide receivers, as the Vikings again have shaky depth at the position. Last year's No. 3 wideout, Chad Beebe, caught only 20 passes in 14 games, and his competition this spring will come from Bisi Johnson and rookie fifth-round pick Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Despite being the ostensible No. 2 receiver in a run-first offense, Thielen shouldn't land too far from his 2020 average of 7.2 targets per game, with the Vikings offense continuing to run through him, Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook.