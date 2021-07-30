'Just having fun'; Detroit Lakes' Adam Thielen embracing leadership role heading into ninth season
EAGAN, MN -- It's hard for Adam Thielen to take in what it means to be a veteran in NFL still playing for his home state team. "You know I always had it in the back of my mind and wanted to play at the highest level," Thielen said after the second day of Vikings training camp in Eagan. "When I'm done playing and retired, I will really be able to look back at it and think about it."www.inforum.com
