Cawthorn introduces Don’t Knock on My Door Act to combat 'vaccine solicitation'

Blueridgenow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has introduced the Don’t Knock on My Door Act, which would prohibit taxpayer dollars from being used for door-to-door vaccine solicitation. President Joe Biden said in a speech July 6 that his administration will use "door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is."

