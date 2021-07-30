Cawthorn introduces Don’t Knock on My Door Act to combat 'vaccine solicitation'
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has introduced the Don’t Knock on My Door Act, which would prohibit taxpayer dollars from being used for door-to-door vaccine solicitation. President Joe Biden said in a speech July 6 that his administration will use "door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is."www.blueridgenow.com
