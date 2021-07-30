Cancel
Detroit Pistons grab Cade Cunningham at No. 1 in NBA draft

By AARON BEARD AP Basketball Writer
Daily Item
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCade Cunningham sure looked like the No. 1 overall draft pick all year at Oklahoma State with his fluid game, scoring ability and passing — all in a 6-foot-8 frame. So it was no surprise the Detroit Pistons would grab the freshman All-American with the top pick as they did to open the draft Thursday night in New York. And it was the start of multiple teams spending high picks on playmakers with size, including Florida State forward Scottie Barnes and Australian teenager Josh Giddey climbing a bit higher than expected as top-six picks.

