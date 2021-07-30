Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls select Illinois’ Dosunmu with 38th pick in draft

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ublDV_0bCLLR9100
Stage crews prepare for the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls drafted Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu with the No. 38 pick on Thursday, adding an aggressive backcourt scorer who helped the Illini emerge as one of the nation’s best teams.

A Chicago product, Dosunmu 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists and helped lead Illinois to the Big Ten Tournament championship. The top-seeded Illini lost to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a struggling Dosunmu finished with nine points and six turnovers.

The Bulls traded their first-round pick to Orlando as part of the midseason deal for Nikola Vucevic, assuming the two-time All-Star center would help them make a playoff run last year. It didn’t work out that way.

The Magic wound up with the No. 8 pick when Chicago landed outside the top four in the lottery and took Michigan swingman Franz Wagner.

The Bulls finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 31-41, two games behind Charlotte for the final play-in spot and out of the postseason for the fourth straight year. They think they are on the right track after their first year with Arturas Karnisovas leading the basketball operation and Billy Donovan coaching them.

Led by U.S. Olympian Zach LaVine and Vucevic, the Bulls believe they have the makings of a core that can propel them in the East. But they also have plenty of work to do to make it happen and no shortage of big decisions along the way.

They have a deadline Saturday to extend a one-year, $9 million qualifying offer to Lauri Markkanen. That would make him a restricted free agent and allow the Bulls to match an offer he receives or find a trade partner.

The 7-footer from Finland shot a career-high 48% overall and 40.2% on 3-pointers. But he also lost his starting job in another injury-filled season and averaged career lows in points (13.6) and rebounds (5.3).

Veterans Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky have partially guaranteed contracts. The Bulls could part with them to create more cap space.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

521K+
Followers
291K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Thaddeus Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ap#The Chicago Bulls#Loyola Chicago#The Ncaa Tournament#Magic#Arturas Karnisovas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Lottery
Related
NBABleacher Report

Ayo Dosunmu's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bulls Roster

Coming off one of the best years for any player in the history of Illinois men's basketball, Ayo Dosunmu will start his NBA journey with the Chicago Bulls after being selected No. 38 overall in the 2021 draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Ayo Dosunmu. Position:...
NBAdenverstiffs.com

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Is Ayo Dosunmu a viable option with the Nuggets 26th overall pick?

Ayo Dosunmu is a lengthy guard out of Illinois that, even at 21 years old, seems to have a lot more untapped potential than most older prospects. That doesn’t mean Ayo doesn’t have any NBA ready skills. The man was a walking bucket and one of the best rebounding guards in all of college hoops last season. Ayo started all 90 games he played in his time with the Fighting Illini and while he certainly did improve his craft, one of the biggest factors in why he might be a second round selection is how marginal these improvements were.
NBAclipperholics.com

LA Clippers Draft: 3 reasons why Ayo Dosunmu is great fit

With the draft coming up in less than a week, the LA Clippers are surely in the heat of their research and scouting for who they want to select with the 25th overall pick. The Clippers draft strategy may very well have been altered due to the recent Kawhi Leonard injury news.
NBAQuad-Cities Times

Wieskamp, Garza and Dosunmu selected in second round

Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu had to wait until the second round to hear their names called Thursday night in the NBA draft. But chances are, all of them walked away very happy with the outcome. Wieskamp was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 41st overall...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu a wise, crafty pick for Arturas Karnisovas

Going into the 2021 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls only held one pick, and they would have to wait a long time before making that selection. Vice President Arturas Karnisovas and his front office mates would have to make this one count, too, as it came all the way back at pick no. 38. Without a first-round pick due to the Nikola Vucevic trade, the Bulls had only their second-round pick to work with.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls are setting up Ayo Dosunmu for success in the NBA

After a 31-41 campaign, the Chicago Bulls went into the 2021 NBA Draft looking to add a talented guard to the mix. With just one selection in the draft – the No. 8 pick in the second round and the No. 38 pick overall – the Bulls went with hometown hero Ayo Dosunmu out of Illinois.
NBAslcdunk.com

SB Nation Blogger Mock Draft: The Utah Jazz select Ayo Dosunmu 30th

The Utah Jazz ended the season with the best record in the league and, after a 2nd round exit in the playoffs, they’re left with the worst pick in the first round. The good news for the Jazz? There are a lot of options in a surprisingly deep draft that will give the Jazz a bunch of options.
NBAcw23tv.com

Homecoming: Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu drafted by the Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - Thursday night, Illinois All-American Ayo Dosunmu heard his name called in the NBA Draft. A moment that saw a life long dream become a reality, while going above and beyond his expectations. After not receiving an invite to New York for the draft, Dosunmu arrived in...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy