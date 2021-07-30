Nats acquire Aldo Ramirez from Red Sox for Kyle Schwarber
The Washington Nationals have acquired right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Kyle Schwarber, the team announced on Thursday. Ramirez, 20, has made eight starts for the Red Sox's Low-A affiliate team in Salem, throwing 14 consecutive scoreless innings and striking out 16 batters in his last three starts. On the year, he's recorded a total of 32 strikeouts with one home run allowed in 31 innings pitched.www.nbcsports.com
