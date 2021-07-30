Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nats acquire Aldo Ramirez from Red Sox for Kyle Schwarber

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Nationals have acquired right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Kyle Schwarber, the team announced on Thursday. Ramirez, 20, has made eight starts for the Red Sox's Low-A affiliate team in Salem, throwing 14 consecutive scoreless innings and striking out 16 batters in his last three starts. On the year, he's recorded a total of 32 strikeouts with one home run allowed in 31 innings pitched.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Schwarber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nats#Baseball America#The Boston Red Sox#The Washington Nationals#The Red Sox#The Mexican League#Minor League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Already Friends With One Of His Red Sox Teammates

Kyle Schwarber won’t have to tackle his first days in Boston by himself. Sure, the Red Sox’s trade-deadline acquisition can seek solace in being a newcomer with Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, the pair of relief pitchers Boston added Friday. But according to manager Alex Cora, the former Washington National already has a relationship with one of his new teammates.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Makes Promise About Playing First Base For Red Sox

The Red Sox didn’t acquire a first baseman ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, but are hoping to create one in Kyle Schwarber. Boston acquired the All-Star power hitter Thursday in a trade with the Washington Nationals, and the hope is he can be taught to play first base and help the team in the playoff run it’s poised for.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers set out to spoil Boston Red Sox first-place finish

Nobody likes a spoilsport unless you’re the Detroit Tigers. Everybody is familiar with the age-old phrase, but the Detroit Tigers need to fully embrace the spoiler role if they want to further solidify the team as a surprising competitor. The Detroit Tigers are set to host the Boston Red Sox...
MLBSportsGrid

Teams Still High On Nats’ Kyle Schwarber

Jon Heyman reports that Nationals’ outfielder Kyle Schwarber could be on his way out of Washington even though he’s sidelined at the moment with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since July 3rd. The Ohio slugger was on one of the hottest streaks in MLB history as he smashed 16 home runs in just 18 days. He hit 12 of them in 10 days which tied a mark set by Albert Belle in 1995.
MLBTimes Daily

AL East-leading Red Sox get Schwarber in trade with Nats

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox got All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher late Thursday night. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Trade Adds Even More Power To Strong Red Sox Lineup

Were you thinking you were going to get through your Thursday without the Boston Red Sox making a trade after some big names were moved?. The Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for right-handed pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez. Ramirez is ranked as the No. 19 prospect on...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Trade: Red Sox Land Slugger In Deal With Nationals

UPDATE (11:18 P.M. ET): It’s official: The Red Sox on Thursday landed Kyle Schwarber in a trade with the Nationals. Boston sent pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez to Washington and designated Brandon Workman for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. ORIGINAL STORY: The Red Sox reportedly have made a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Red Sox interested in Kyle Schwarber trade

Kyle Schwarber has been added to the MLB Trade Rumors heap, and it sounds like he won’t have to travel far to join his new team. One team’s fire sale is another team’s bargain shopping. Despite initially deflecting the idea of being buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline, the New...
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox reportedly showing interest in slugger Kyle Schwarber

The Red Sox are reportedly one of the teams interested in Nationals ace Max Scherzer. It appears they may also be looking towards Washington for some offensive help. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Red Sox have shown interest in slugger Kyle Schwarber, as have AL East rivals the Yankees and Blue Jays. Sherman adds that Schwarber could be traded by the end of the day Thursday, ahead of Friday afternoon's trade deadline.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers past Red Sox

Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th career home run, Robbie Grossman had two hits and drove in a run, and the host Detroit Tigers handed the Boston Red Sox their fifth consecutive loss, 4-2, on Tuesday. Cabrera, who has 11 homers this season, was the only other Tigers batter with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy