Nats acquire Aldo Ramirez from Red Sox for Kyle Schwarber

Jon Heyman reports that Nationals’ outfielder Kyle Schwarber could be on his way out of Washington even though he’s sidelined at the moment with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since July 3rd. The Ohio slugger was on one of the hottest streaks in MLB history as he smashed 16 home runs in just 18 days. He hit 12 of them in 10 days which tied a mark set by Albert Belle in 1995.