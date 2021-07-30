Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Video Game Console Suitcases

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Series S suitcase has been designed by July for Microsoft as a travel solution for avid players to enter to win, which would allow them to partake in some immersive gaming action from virtually anywhere. The suitcase maintains an all-white exterior with a black circle on the upper...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suitcase#Video Game Console#Gaming#Asus Rog#Rog#Strix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Asus
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Steam Deck Delivers; Valve Hasn't Found a Game That the Console Can't Handle

In a recent interview, Valve representatives talked about the announced Steam Deck console. According to their words, the console will easily run any last-gen game. In a recent interview published by IGN we could hear a bit about the technological capabilities of Steam Deck - the new console from Valve. The developers talked about how the console is supposed to reconcile affordable price with high quality and the feeling of interacting with a premium device, which Steam Deck is supposed to be. While discussing technical matters, developer Pierre-Loup Griffais cited how the console became what it is today and what it is capable of:
Video GamesCult of Mac

Soon you can finally grab the kooky-cool Playdate game console

MacOS and iOS app developer Panic initially said in May 2019 its kooky-cool Playdate handheld game console would come out in early 2020. Now it says preorders will finally start on July 29. The original announcement got a lot of looks because of the gadget’s interesting, retro design. It looks...
Video Gamesbyuicomm.org

Did the Wii and PlayStation 3 just become retro gaming consoles?

In 2006, Nintendo and Sony released their additions to the seventh generation of gaming consoles: the Wii and PlayStation 3. Most BYU-Idaho students were in their first few years of elementary or primary school, and iPhones were a year away from release. Now approaching their 15th birthday in November, is it time to start calling these systems retro consoles?
FIFAvideogameschronicle.com

PlayStation 5 consoles will be on sale at UK retailer Game this morning

UK retailer Game will be selling PlayStation 5 consoles online on Thursday morning. According to PS5 Stock UK, which has a strong track record on the subject, Game is planning to make 8,000-10,000 units available for sale today, at some point between 9am and 11am. If you visit Game’s website...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Playdate handheld games console preorders start July 29th

The development team at Panic creating the unique and highly anticipated Playdate console have today announced that preorders will start later this month on July 29th 2021. Equipped with a cranking handle on the right-hand side the handheld console will provide a unique way to interact with games designed for the console. Not every game will use the crank and it provides developers with a unique way user interaction and control.
Video GamesWallpaper*

Playdate console is an instant cult object for gaming

With the Playdate console by Panic, portable gaming is about to get one of its periodic boosts. Nintendo, unchallenged king of the pocket device, is readying a new version of its 84-million-selling Switch, and Valve’s recently announced Steam Deck promises to put the power of a gaming PC into an ultra-compact device. These are the big launches, but there are also niche releases for those who admire the art and style of much earlier videogames. We’ve already admired the retro-tinged lines of the Analogue Pocket and now there’s another old school challenger.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Your PS4 and PS5 consoles get a brand new game to play for FREE

Numerous free gaming experiences are launched every week, some of which come from major studios. And if you’re stuck with a new game to play this weekend, there’s a new free trial to try out. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches this week on PS4 and PS5 with free access with multiplayer and Zombies modes.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Retro Video Game Watches

In collaboration with Bandai Namco, Casio is set to release a one-of-a-kind Pac-Man watch under the model number A100WEPC. Sure to excite fashion-conscious gamers, this watch doubles down on retro-cool by putting Pac-Man designs atop a reissued vintage Casio model: the F-100 digital watch. The face of Casio's Pac-Man watch...
Video GamesWired

Playdate, the Pocketable Game Console, Prepares for Preorders

Years after it was first introduced, Panic's Playdate finally has a preorder date: Thursday, July 29. This charming and bright yellow handheld video game console has a unique crank on its side, and its $179 price includes 24 games developed exclusively for the device. You won't be able to play...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Kickstarter Game, ‘Cloudscape,’ Coming to PC and Consoles in 2023

Cloudscape, the open-world action-adventure survival game, just hit a total of $208,806 on its Kickstarter campaign, meaning that the Stardew Valley-like farming-fighting-friendship game can now further its expansion. Publishers Konitama and Top Hat Studios aimed to raise $50,000 in four weeks to fund the game’s development but they have recently surpassed their goal by 300 percent. Because of the generous amounts of donations, Cloudscape is able to feature exclusive digital and physical rewards including, but not limited to, a physical edition for the Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesPosted by
Space.com

EA unveils 'Dead Space' remake plans for next-gen game consoles

Electronic Arts has unveiled that game developer Motive is going to remake the hit space-horror game "Dead Space." The new "Dead Space." announced during EA's Play Live 2021 event on July 22, is set to be more than just a standard remaster as the game will feature completely rebuilt assets and all-new technology to harness the power of next-gen game consoles. (The "Dead Space" remake is being developed exclusively for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.)
TechnologyGamespot

The Best Gaming Chairs In 2021: Top Chairs For PC And Console Gaming

If you're looking for gaming chair recommendations, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best gaming chairs available in 2021, including a variety of racing seat desk chairs, rockers, recliners, and even a high-tech beanbag. From Secretlab's new Titan Evo Series to newcomer Mavix's premium M9 gaming chair, there are plenty of stellar options on this list. Nowadays, the best gaming chairs tend to cost at least $400 or more. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, make sure to check out our guide to the best budget gaming chairs. For more essential gaming equipment for your setup, we have roundups of the best gaming desks, best gaming headsets, and the best capture cards for streaming on Twitch and YouTube.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Astria Ascending revamps mobile JRPG Zodiac: Orcanon Odyssey for Switch, Game Pass, and consoles

Astria Ascending is an upcoming JRPG that breathes new life into the mobile game Zodiac: Orcanon Odyssey, reimagining the world and adding richer elements to the hand-drawn game. From the minds of Final Fantasy veterans comes a turn-based title that lets players immerse themselves in over 50 hours of gameplay, plus engage in mini-games like J-Ster - a strategic hexagonal board game that you can see in action in the trailer below.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Splitgate servers go down for optimization until the game’s console launch on Tuesday

The high concept arena shooter Splitgate blew up in popularity during a crossplay beta in the past couple of weeks, but late Sunday night, the game was ripped away from players quite suddenly. It’s a temporary measure, however, as the beta wraps up and developer 1047 Games prepares for the proper release of the console version of Splitgate. Until the game returns on Tuesday, the game’s official Twitter account relayed some of the beta’s accomplishments in just a short time.
Video GamesArs Technica

MS Flight Simulator on consoles: Finally, a next-gen game for Xbox Series X/S

When I think of the history of game consoles, I think of flight simulators. Nintendo in particular has leveraged the "Pilotwings" name not once, not twice, but thrice to show off brand-new tech over various generations. I have long loved that approach. Pilotwings games err on the side of minimal challenge and maximum relaxation, arguably to let players calmly absorb the newest 3D-rendering tricks of each era.

Comments / 0

Community Policy