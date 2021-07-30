Cancel
Utah Jazz draft Baylor guard Jared Butler with 40th pick in NBA draft

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Baylor guard Jared Butler is headed to Utah. The Jazz drafted Butler with the 40th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday. Butler — 6-foot-3, 193 pounds — declared for the draft after his junior year at Baylor. Last season, Butler averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and...

