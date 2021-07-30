Cancel
Kispert was always a Wizards target, the feeling was mutual

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only a few days ago that Corey Kispert’s meeting and workout with the Wizards became public, but the Wizards got their man as they selected him 15th overall in Thursday’s draft. In Kispert, the Wizards are getting perhaps the draft’s best shooter and someone that can play well...

NBANBC Washington

Corey Kispert Believes He's an Ideal Fit Alongside Bradley Beal

Kispert believes he's an ideal fit alongside Beal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Wizards' 2021 first round pick Corey Kispert is a shooter by trade, so naturally he is excited to play alongside All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who figures to have even more play-making responsibilities next season with the departure of Russell Westbrook.
NBAWashington Post

Wizards select Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert with No. 15 pick in NBA draft

On the night the Wizards traded point guard Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, parting ways with the future Hall of Fame point guard after just one season in Washington, they selected Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert with the 15th pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft Thursday.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Washington Wizards take Zags’ Corey Kispert with 15th pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards took Gonzaga sharp shooter Corey Kispert with the 15th pick in Thursday night’s draft, shortly after agreeing to trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards are trading Westbrook and two future second-round picks to Los Angeles for three...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Wizards Rumors: Westbrook, Beal, Dinwiddie, Neto, Kispert, Bryant

After spending the 2020/21 season with the Wizards, Russell Westbrook contemplated his future and found he had a growing desire to join the Lakers, according to Shams Charania and Fred Katz of The Athletic. Westbrook’s desire to play for his hometown team intensified after he spent time with LeBron James...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Charlotte Hornets NBA Draft Profile: Corey Kispert

The Charlotte Hornets own their own first-round pick (11) and are owed second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets (57) and the Los Angeles Clippers (56). Over the next couple of months, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Swarm & Sting will take a look at prospects hoping to hear their name called on draft night.
College SportsNBA

Corey Kispert: 2021 Draft Prospect

SENIOR (2020-21): Named Associated Press and CBS Sports Preseason All-American… Named Preseason All-West Coast Conference… Named WCC Player of the Week three times… Named Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 List… Named Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List… Named Julius Erving Award Top 10 Candidate… Named Senior CLASS Award Finalist… Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalist… Named All-WCC First Team, WCC Player of the Year and WCC All-Tournament Team… Named First Team All-American by Sporting News and Sports Illustrated… Named NABC All-District 9 First Team, USBWA District IX Player of the Year and USBWA All-District IX First Team… Named AP All-American First Team… Named USBWA and NABC All-American First Team… Was an Oscar Robertson Trophy, Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson Award Finalist… Named to Wooden All-American Team and Wooden Player of the Year Finalist… Named Senior CLASS First Team All-American… Named Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year. Started all 32 games, recording 1019 minutes, earning a season-high 44 minutes against UCLA … Tallied a total of 595 points, posting a career-best of 32 points against Virginia … Scored double-digits in 31 games, scoring 20+ points 12 times … Had a field goal percentage of 52.9% … Totaled 159 rebounds, of which 129 were defensively … 58 assists, which included a career-best six against Iowa … 29 steals ... 14 blocks … .878 free throw percentage.
NBAWenatchee World

Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs heading to Magic, Corey Kispert to Wizards as both taken in first round of NBA draft

The majority of the mock drafts were wrong, but it worked out just fine for Jalen Suggs. Most analysts had the former Gonzaga point guard going to Toronto, but the Raptors threw a wrinkle into Thursday’s NBA draft by taking Florida State’s Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick. Suggs waited a few minutes longer before hugging family members after being selected by Orlando at No. 5.
NBAchatsports.com

Corey Kispert's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Wizards Roster

The Washington Wizards selected Gonzaga star Corey Kispert with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Corey Kispert. Position: PG/SG. Height: 6'4" Pro Comparison: Joe Harris. Scouting Report: Scout see Kispert as the draft's best shooter with a...
NBAFrederick News-Post

Wizards trade Westbrook to Los Angeles Lakers, draft Kispert

The Washington Wizards have parted ways with point guard Russell Westbrook hours before the 2021 NBA Draft. The Wizards have agreed to trade the all-time leader in triple-doubles to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and their 2021 first-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Wizards will send back two second-round picks (2024 and 2028) to Los Angeles. The news of the trade was first reported by Stadium.
NBAKHQ Right Now

Feeling the draft: Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs ready to hit the NBA stage

Corey Kispert was warming up for a recent workout with the Golden State Warriors when he heard a voice from behind. “I’m riding the bike and it’s, ‘Hey, Spokane to the league, pretty cool,’ ” Kispert said. “I turn around and it was Klay Thompson. We talked a little about Eastern Washington and basketball and his time at WSU.
NBANBC Washington

Former Gonzaga Wing Corey Kispert Talks Meeting With Wizards

Former Gonzaga wing Corey Kispert talks meeting with Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Former Gonzaga wing Corey Kispert has a lot of what the Wizards are looking for. A 6-foot-7 wing, Kispert had an elite three-point shooting touch last season for the nearly undefeated Bulldogs as they went...
NBA1075thefan.com

Duarte, Kispert, or The Field? Pacers Set for NBA Draft Thursday Night

All of those pre-draft workouts had to pay off at some point right?. Today’s the big day for the Indiana Pacers. The 2021 NBA Draft is on the way, and Kevin Pritchard has a big decision to make. The draft has been Pritchard’s achilles heel as an NBA exec. Here’s...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Draft Notes: Garuba, Butler, Pacers, Pistons, Kispert

Usman Garuba is generating buzz a potential mid first-round pick, but the terms of the Spaniard’s contract with Real Madrid represent an obstacle in getting him stateside for the 2021/22 season. According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.com, Garuba’s NBA buyout clause with the Spanish club is worth three million Euros.
NBANBC Sports

5 potential trade-up targets for the Wizards

With the Wizards holding the 15th pick in the draft and having a clear need for wing depth and shooting, trading up to secure one of the better players in the class could go a long way in improving the ceiling of the team next season. There are already a...
NBAHeraldNet

The rise of Kispert: From Edmonds to All-American to the NBA

During Corey Kispert’s decorated prep basketball career at King’s High School, there were times midseason when coach Rick Skeen gave his team Saturday and Sunday off. It had been a grueling week of games and practices and film sessions, so Skeen wanted his team to stay away from the gym and recharge, both physically and mentally.
NBAHeraldNet

Edmonds native Kispert drafted by Wizards at No. 15 overall

Corey Kispert is headed to the nation’s capital. The Edmonds native and former King’s High School star was selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 15 overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s the realization of a childhood dream for...
NBANBC Sports

What Wizards GM saw in 1st round pick Corey Kispert

Though there is a lot the Wizards like about Corey Kispert, whom they selected with the 15th overall pick in the first round on Thursday night, it was really quite simple. Kispert is an elite shooter, so good the Wizards just couldn't pass him up. "We knew he was the...
NBANBC Sports

Kispert falling to 15 was ideal scenario for Wizards

The Washington Wizards entered Thursday night's draft with three-point shooting as arguably their biggest need and they came away with the best shooter in the draft, Corey Kispert of Gonzaga. Not only that, there is reason to believe Kispert can help sooner than later as a four-year college player who produced a large and impressive sample size.
NBANBC Washington

Corey Kispert Falling to 15 Was Ideal for Wizards, Who Address Biggest Need

Kispert falling to 15 was ideal scenario for Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards entered Thursday night's draft with three-point shooting as arguably their biggest need and they came away with the best shooter in the draft, Corey Kispert of Gonzaga. Not only that, there is reason to believe Kispert can help sooner than later as a four-year college player who produced a large and impressive sample size.

