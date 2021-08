Architect Stephanie Horowitz believes in designing homes that not only are customized for her clients’ lifestyles and preferences, but that also will be adaptable for generations to come. “During the design process, we are always thinking about flexibility and creating a house that will outlast our clients — how will it work for the next potential owners and the ones after that, whether it is inherited or sold,” she says. This ethically sustainable approach results in long-lasting homes and less waste created by teardowns and extensive renovations.