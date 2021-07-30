Cancel
Aquaman 2 Producer Says Johnny Depp Fans Didn't Affect Amber Heard Casting

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DC universe is getting its fair share of sequels and spinoffs in the coming years, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom among them. The sequel to the billion-dollar 2018 hit recently began production, and while we're still left with a lot of questions regarding the film itself, there have been some significant updates. Among them is that Amber Heard will be returning as Mera in the sequel, after rumors swirled that she could be replaced in the role amid her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. During a recent appearance on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast to promote The Suicide Squad, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer Peter Safran confirmed that Heard will be staying on the film, and that the architects of the DCEU don't plan to "accede to" the pressures of fans.

