There have been a lot of changes to Doctor Who over the many, many years the BBC show has been around, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon. Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to take on the massive role of the time and space-traveling time lord, portrayed the 13th regeneration of The Doctor but now, her time as The Doctor is coming to an end. With his, former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat has now shared his feelings about her exit from the series.