Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 21:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR GRIZZLY CREEK BURN SCAR The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 1245 AM MDT. * At 954 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.7 to 1.3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.4 to 0.8 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Grizzly Creek Burn Scar. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glenwood Springs and Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.7-1.3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eagle County, CO
County
Garfield County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Eagle, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Citrus The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Levy County in northern Florida North Central Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 528 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Inglis, Crystal Manor, Citronelle and Citrus Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Manatee County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Manatee The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Manatee County in west central Florida * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 647 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bradenton, Palmetto, Ellenton, Memphis, West Samoset, Samoset and Lake Manatee State Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Levy County in northern Florida North Central Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Black Diamond, Inglis, Citronelle, Crystal Manor, Pine Ridge and Citrus Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Mono County, Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County; Surprise Valley California RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SIERRA FRONT, WESTERN NEVADA, AND EASTERN SIERRA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM PDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Changes...Upgrade to Red Flag Warning. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon, and Western Mineral Counties, Fire Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County, Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Higher gusts likely in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. * Humidity...Minimum values of 5 to 15 percent. * Duration...6 to 9 hours for most areas. Up to 12 hours along exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
Levy County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Levy The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Levy County in northern Florida North Central Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 528 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Inglis, Crystal Manor, Citronelle and Citrus Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Charlotte, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Charlotte; Lee The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Charlotte County Airport, Pineland, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Matlacha, Pine Island Center, Palmona Park, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Babcock Webb Wma, St. James City, McGregor, Iona, Cypress Lake, Burnt Store Marina, Pirate Harbor and Tropical Gulf Acres. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Citrus The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Levy County in northern Florida North Central Citrus County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Black Diamond, Inglis, Citronelle, Crystal Manor, Pine Ridge and Citrus Springs. Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Beaufort County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Hatteras Island; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington, and West Carteret. * Through Thursday morning * A stalled front will remain near or over Eastern North Carolina today into Thursday. At the same time a series of disturbances will move along this front and will bring periods of heavy rain to the area. Additional rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected along the coast, with another 1 to 2 inches possible inland. Isolated higher totals are possible. The heaviest rain is expected along the coast. * Heavy rain will continue to overspread the area today and has the potential to produce flash flooding and flooding of low lying areas and inundation resulting in impacted travel.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Charlotte The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Charlotte County Airport, Pineland, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Matlacha, Pine Island Center, Palmona Park, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Babcock Webb Wma, St. James City, McGregor, Iona, Cypress Lake, Burnt Store Marina, Pirate Harbor and Tropical Gulf Acres. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1030 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 23.2 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 24.0 feet early Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 02:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * Through this evening. * Abundant moisture will support scattered to numerous thunderstorms through tonight. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with the strongest storms. This will increase the threat of flash flooding, especially over recent burn scars.
Dare County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dare, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 07:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dare; Hyde The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Dare County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Hyde County in eastern North Carolina * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 704 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Frisco, Buxton, Avon, Salvo, Waves, Rodanthe, Avon Pier, Hatteras Ferry Terminal, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, Hatteras Island Fishing Pier, Ocracoke Ferry Terminal and Ocracoke Lighthouse. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115. * WHERE...Western Clark and Southern Nye County and Las Vegas Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Lee County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 18:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 12:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Advisory for Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southwestern Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 913 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Charlotte County Airport, Pineland, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Matlacha, Pine Island Center, Palmona Park, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, Babcock Webb Wma, St. James City, McGregor, Iona, Cypress Lake, Burnt Store Marina, Pirate Harbor and Tropical Gulf Acres. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 06:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 08:48:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM MDT. Target Area: Bent The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Colorado Purgatoire River Near Las Animas affecting Bent County. For the Purgatoire River...including Madrid, Trinidad Lake, Trinidad, Las Animas...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Purgatoire River Near Las Animas. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 5:15 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM MDT Wednesday was 10.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor Flood. Minor agricultural flooding occurs into low lying areas along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 08/19/2004.
El Dorado County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Lassen County, Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area; Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHERN SIERRA, NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND GREATER LAKE TAHOE TRUCKEE AREAS The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 10 PM PDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * CHANGES...Upgrade to Red Flag Warning. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Fire Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area and Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Higher gusts likely in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain. * Humidity...Minimum values of 5 to 15 percent. * Duration...5 to 8 hours for most areas. Up to 10 hours along exposed midslopes and ridges. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Currituck The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 832 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Corolla. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Jones County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jones, Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jones; Onslow The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carteret County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina East Central Onslow County in eastern North Carolina * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1008 AM EDT, The heavy showers are finally moving northeast of the region. Most locations received 4 to 8 inches of rain during the past 24 hours and this will likely continue to produce minor flooding of poor drainage areas. Deep ponding will continue on area roads and motorists should remain alert and slow down if needed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Harkers Island, Cedar Island, Stella, Swansboro, South River, Cape Carteret, North River, Straits, Smyrna, Merrimon, Marshallberg, Davis, Sealevel, Atlantic, Pine Knoll Shores, Harlowe and Silverdale.
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 749 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marco Island Airport, Belle Meade, Royal Palm Hammock, Lely Resort, Naples Manor, East Naples, Fiddlers Creek and Lely. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Wharton County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 02:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flood Advisory for Central Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 235 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include El Campo and Pierce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy