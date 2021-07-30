Cancel
Bourbon County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Harrison, Nicholas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon; Harrison; Nicholas A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN BOURBON...NICHOLAS AND EAST CENTRAL HARRISON COUNTIES At 1155 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Carlisle, moving southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Carlisle, Millersburg, Jackstown, Ellisville, Pleasant Valley, Headquarters, Moorefield, Myers, Barefoot and Plum. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

