Harrison County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Harrison, Nicholas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harrison; Nicholas The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Harrison County in central Kentucky Nicholas County in central Kentucky * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 1157 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carlisle, Barefoot, Barterville, Headquarters, Morning Glory, Buena Vista, Ellisville, Venus, Claysville and Oddville.

alerts.weather.gov

#National Weather Service#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
